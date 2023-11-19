Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Nov 19): Latest update on Devin Booker and Bradley Beal's availability

With Bradley Beal and Devin Booker's injury concerns, the Phoenix Suns are battling both health and inconsistency this season. For a team that made the first blockbuster move in the offseason by trading for Bradley Beal, they are yet to dish out the masterclass performances they were expected to.

With the former and Devin Booker battling back and calf injuries, respectively, the Suns relied heavily on Kevin Durant to notch up wins. While the former NBA champion has been on an MVP-level run, he hasn't found much support from the rest of the roster, and that has seen them on a 6-6 record in the West.

While there were reports of Phoenix finally unleashing their 'Big 3' of Beal, Booker and Durant last week, the move never materialized as the former Washington Wizards guard was sidelined with his recurring back issue. It means the Suns will have to play without the services of their star player for a few more games. That said, there is good news with Booker not being on the team's injury list anymore.

Ahead of their Sunday (Nov. 19) skirmish against the Utah Jazz, the Suns will have Booker and Durant. Yuta Watanabe is listed as questionable, but the rest of the unit, sans Bradley Beal, will be available to take the hardwood.

The Phoenix Suns will be without Bradley Beal for three weeks

Bradley Beal's lower back strain has plagued the guard since the start of the season, and the condition has only worsened with the All-Star missing out on three more weeks of action. He missed the first seven games, then returned on Nov. 8 for three straight games before being sidelined again.

In his three games so far, Beal has averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists — proof that he is not rusty despite his on-and-off injury break. During his time on the court, the 30-year-old looked in good rhythm, although it was clear that his conditioning had taken a hit.

Booker, on the other hand, played in just three of the Suns' 11 games after battling ankle and calf injuries and has not appeared in a regular-season game with Beal yet. Kevin Durant has been the team's lone superstar and has not missed a single game so far this season.

The Suns are currently placed eighth in the West, and their next set of games against the struggling Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies gives them a chance to get back to winning ways.