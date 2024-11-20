Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Nov. 20): Latest on Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and key starter

The Phoenix Suns will host the New York Knicks in Wednesday's marquee matchup. After a hot 9-2 start, the Suns have fallen to five losses in six games, including four straight losses, amid massive injury-related issues. Kevin Durant's absence in this six-game stretch has hurt the team the most. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal hasn't played in their four consecutive losses.

In the meantime, several role players have been in and out of the rotation because of injuries. The Suns have dropped to 9-6 on the season and are sixth in the standings. They face a surging Knicks team finding its feet with a new-look roster.

New York has won three straight games, improving to 8-6. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have produced the goods in this stretch, averaging 25.0 points each. The Suns' defense in this six-game stretch has been the fifth worst with a 118.6 rating. The Knicks' offense, meanwhile, has a league-best 123.6 offensive rating.

It could be a long night for the Suns again ahead of another concerning injury report.

Phoenix Suns injury report: What is the latest on Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and other players' status'?

The Phoenix Suns' injury report includes Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic and Collin Gillespie. Durant, Beal and Gillespie will remain on the sidelines. Durant is dealing with a left calf strain he suffered against the Mavericks on Oct. 8. Beal has the same ailment, which he sustained against the Jazz on Nov. 12. Gillespie is out with a right ankle fracture. He's played only one game this season.

Meanwhile, Nurkic is questionable to play after Monday's absence against the Magic. The Suns big man has a left ankle sprain. His presence is crucial against the Knicks as he could be key in neutralizing Karl-Anthony Towns' impact offensively.

Exploring Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal's returns

Kevin Durant is inching closer to the initial two-week timeline for re-evaluation provided when he suffered a calf strain against the Mavericks. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal is considered day-to-day.

According to the Phoenix Suns' beat write Duane Rankin, the team hopes to have its two stars back in time before the NBA Cup group game against the Lakers on Nov. 26 at home.

