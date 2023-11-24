Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Nov 24): Latest update on Devin Booker and Bradley Beal’s availability 

The Phoenix Suns have been on a roll, rattling off five consecutive wins, and will have a healthy Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to thank for that hot streak. The latter missed eight games for the side with a knee injury but has been a force upon his return. They are now fifth in the West with a 9-6 record, with their most recent win coming against the Golden State Warriors earlier this week.

As for player availability, the Suns will have Booker back in action when they head to the FedEx Forum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies for their 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament matchup. Upon his return, the guard is averaging 28.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 9.3 assists. In his last five games, he has dished out 26.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. Bradley Beal continues to miss out with his recurring back issues and will be evaluated after three weeks.

The Phoenix Suns' star trio are yet to play a game together

Both Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are central figures for Phoenix this season as the franchise looks to win their maiden NBA title. Beal has played just three games and is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

The prolific guard was acquired by Phoenix from the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster trade this offseason to form a lethal 'Big Three' alongside Kevin Durant and Booker. Before injuries hampered his run, Beal played all 82 games in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. The last few editions have seen him miss 20+ games — something the Suns can't afford to have with their win-now approach.

The Suns' think-tank will know the challenges they will have to sort out when Beal returns from his injury. Both he and Booker are terrific with the ball in their hands. The side will have a decision to make on who their playmaker will be, and whether Booker will share the duties with him, or power up with Durant and focus on the offensive end. But in order for that to happen, the trio will have to spend substantial time on the hardwood.

Without Beal in the starting lineup, Phoenix has deployed Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen, and Josh Okogie, who to their credit have contributed to the team's scoring. With other teams in the Western Conference already making a surge early on in the season, the franchise will need to have their stars in action on a regular basis.