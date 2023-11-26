Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Nov 26): Latest status of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal's availability

Bradley Beal will not participate in the Phoenix Suns game against the New York Knicks on Sunday, November 26. Beal continues to deal with lower back issues and has only made three appearances for the Suns since joining the team during the summer.

Kevin Durant could also miss the game as the superstar forward is questionable due to right foot soreness. Durant has played in 15 games for the Suns this season, averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, shooting 53.3% and 52.2% from 3-point range.

Phoenix will also be waiting to hear about the availability of Drew Eubanks (probable) and Yuta Watanabe (questionable) as they head into Sunday and begin preparing for their game against New York.

Devin Booker's availability will be a boost for Frank Vogel's team. The star guard is a viable option to lead the offense and has drastically improved as both a playmaker and perimeter defender. Still, the Suns would undoubtedly prefer having all three talents available.

Injury issues were always a concern for Beal and Durant will need to have his minutes managed throughout the regular season. As such, it's going to be difficult for Vogel to develop any unity and continuity within his roster throughout the regular season.

Bradley Beal has struggled with injuries in recent years

Bradley Beal's continued absence from the Phoenix Suns rotation shouldn't be a huge surprise. The St. Louis native has struggled to remain healthy in recent years. The veteran scorer hasn't played more than 50 games in the last two seasons and has only played 60 games once in the last four.

The Suns knew they were rolling the dice when they traded for the scoring wing and it was clear he could be out more for stretches of the season. Beal also doesn't come to the Suns with a track record of postseason success. The risks were there for everyone to see.

However, the upside of having another wing who can score and generate offense for himself and others was too good to turn down. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant would also give Beal the best spacing he's had in his career.

As such, the Suns will likely remain patient with their latest star addition as they bide their time before unleashing their big three on the world. Still, if Beal's injury issues persist deep into the season, the Suns' chances of becoming a championship-level team will take a big hit.

After all, you can win a championship on talent alone; there has to be some unity within the rotation, and that only comes from getting reps together on the court.