Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Nov 2nd): Latest update on Devin Booker and Bradley Beal's status

The Phoenix Suns have not had the flashy start some expected. They have dealt with key injuries early on in the season. They have also battled through a tough opening schedule to a 2-2 record. They will hope to get healthier and fast to stay in the top tier of the loaded Western conference.

Let’s take a look at the Phoenix Suns injury report. The Suns will host the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. The game tips off at 10pm ET. It will air in the USA on NBA TV and can be seen on NBA League Pass.

The Suns will be without Bradley Beal once again. Beal has not played for the Suns yet since being traded to Phoenix in a blockbuster deal this summer. He will be out once again On Thursday as he deals with back spasms.

Phoenix may also be without one of their other big stars, Devin Booker. The high-scoring guard is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. He will likely be a game time decision. Booker has not played since scoring 32 points in the opener against the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns will also be without backup guard Damion Lee. It is a further blow to their depth on this top heavy roster. Eric Gordon and Kevin Durant will have to do most of the heavy lifting once again if Booker cannot go on his hurt ankle.

On the flip side, the Spurs are healthy. They have no one on the NBA roster listed on their injury report. Their young roster will look to take on Durant and the more veteran Suns. San Antonio could get a boost as Devonte Graham is available after returning from his suspension. Coach Gregg Popovich has yet to use the guard yet this year.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Game Preview

The young and upstart San Antonio Spurs will take on the banged up Phoenix Suns on Thursday. These two teams just went to battle on Tuesday. The Spurs escaped with a 115-114 road win.

San Antonio trailed almost the entire game. They took their only lead with 1.2 seconds left in the game. Keldon Johnson stripped Kevin Durant in the final seconds and ran down the floor to make a tough layup to win the game.

The Spurs overcame a solid shooting night from the Suns to win the game. Phoenix hit 18-of-39 from 3-point range and shot 50.6 percent from the field. The Suns also blew a 20 point lead in the game.

Johnson led the way for the Spurs in the first game with 27 points. The Spurs two young stars Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell both had 18 in the win.

The Phoenix Suns will need another big night from Durant in this one to get revenge from the earlier loss. He had 26 points in the loss but was only 1-of-3 from downtown. Expect him to get more shots up on Thursday.