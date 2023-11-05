Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Nov 5): Latest update on Devin Booker and Bradley Beal's status

The Phoenix Suns have struggled despite the firepower they have in their arsenal. After losing two games in a row to the San Antonio Spurs and then being outplayed by the Philadelphia 76ers soon after, the team without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will hope to regroup and get back to winning ways against the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (November 5).

The availability of Booker and Beal continues to be up in the air. After Booker sat out against Philadelphia following his ankle issue, there is no word on whether he would play against Detroit. Both players are listed as questionable ahead of the matchup. Beal's back issues will most likely see him sidelined for the clash against the Pistons as well. According to the AZ Family, Booker is on the team's injury report.

Bradley Beal is yet to play for the Phoenix Suns

Bradley Beal was one of the marquee trades in the offseason, and his arrival in Phoenix elevated the team to bonafide title contenders. However, the guard has missed all six of the Suns' regular season games. The three-time All-Star was a late scrub against the 76ers despite his extensive pre-game workout that saw him sweat it out for close to 20 minutes.

The former Washington Wizards mainstay has been dealing with back soreness and spasms throughout the season, and the franchise is taking their team to ensure that Beal is back on the court fully fit.

In all probability, Beal will sit out against the Pistons on Sunday at 11 a.m., but the break will give him ample time to recover before the Suns conclude their road trip on Wednesday with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Last season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists for the Wizards, but the unit comprising of him, Kyle Kuzma, and Kristaps Porzingis failed to make the postseason. This time around, the Suns were on him in the offseason as they looked to bolster the side with talent to help them win their maiden championship.

The three consecutive losses have pegged Phoenix back with a 2-4 record. They are 13th in the league, just above the Utah Jazz and the bottom-placed Memphis Grizzlies.

Only time will tell if they can bounce back to winning ways with a win against the Pistons, who share a similar 2-4 record and the same place in the standings in the East.