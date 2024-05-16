Phoenix Suns insider reports Jusuf Nurkic could surprisingly hit trade market citing $18.6 million deal 

According to reports, Jusuf Nurkic could find himself in trade talks this offseason after the Phoenix Suns' first-round exit in the playoffs. Following the team's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, owner Mat Ishbia spoke to media members, and indicated that the team would be looking to make some moves over the offseason.

With a lack of depth, and a need for a true point guard to help facilitate their offense, something needs to change in Phoenix. Despite that, given Devin Booker's status as a franchise cornerstone, and Bradley Beal's no-trade clause, they don't have much room to maneuver without draft picks.

As such, NBA insider Evan Sidery has indicated that Jusuf Nurkic could find himself on the trade block given the lack of available moves for the team. In a post on social media, Sidery dubbed Nurkic one to watch as we head into the trade season.

As he also indicated, the Suns can't take on a salary larger than Nurkic's $18.2 million. However, despite that, with the 22nd pick in the draft and a future first-round pick, they could create a package that not only lands them a center, but also maybe even frees up some cap space.

Looking at Jusuf Nurkic's play during the 2023-24 season

This season, Jusuf Nurkic played in 76 regular-season games, a number that stands as the second-most he's played in a regular season during his career. While he hadn't played in more than 60 games in a single season since his horrific injury in 2019-20, this year, Nurkic proved his durability.

At the same time, he also out-performed his career-average 50.3 field-goal percentage by averaging 51.0% from the floor, showcasing his efficiency. Where Nurkic really shined, however was on the glass, as he averaged 11.0 rebounds per game, the second-most of his career after his 11.1rpg season in 2021-22.

With impressive defensive numbers, and a career-tying 4.0 assists per game, Nurkic proved that despite some postseason struggles, as he approaches 30 years old, he's still at the top of his game. Given that, there's sure to be some interest around the veteran big man if he does wind up on the trade block.

Considering there won't be many elite level centers set to hit free agency this offseason, the Suns could have a hot commodity on their hands in Jusuf Nurkic. When looking at the landscape of the league as we approach the start of the Conference Finals, there are a few teams who stand out.

For example, reports have indicated that the New Orleans Pelicans could be looking to part ways with Jonas Valenciunas. With no extension currently in place, the two teams could work together to find a resolution that fits.

In addition, the Memphis Grizzlies are another name to watch out for as potential candidates to land Nurkic. After trading Steven Adams, as the team looks to have a big bounce back year, they could look to pair Jaren Jackson Jr. with Jusuf Nurkic.

With the offseason right around the corner, it will be interesting to see how things shake out.