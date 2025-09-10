Phoenix Suns under mounting pressure as Chelsea Chaidez-Montes details years of alleged sexual harassment and discrimination in viral statement

The Phoenix Suns are in a difficult position with a former employee. Chelsea Chaidez-Montes filed a lawsuit against the organization in November 2024, alleging &quot;sexual harassment and workplace discrimination.&quot; Chaidez-Montes has since released another statement on Wednesday, adding fuel to the fire.The plaintiff is accusing Kyle Pottinger, a former Suns executive, of abusing his authority. She claimed that Pottinger “repeatedly abused his authority by making inappropriate advances under the guise of professional meetings.”Chaidez-Montes was a former marketing manager for the NBA team. However, she had to leave the organization due to her negative workplace experience. On an Instagram page called &quot;3 DRIBBLE MAX,&quot; the former employee added that she had to endure discrimination and retaliation from the franchise.“Yes sexual harassment, but also discrimination and retaliation while dedicating five years to building programs that benefit black and brown communities including El Valle,” Chaidez-Montes wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Phoenix Suns' management has since denied the charges. Stacey Mitch, the Senior Vice President of Communications for the Suns, claimed that the allegations from Chaidez-Montes were baseless.“From day one, we have denied these baseless claims,” Mitch told The Arizona Republic. “Now, in this order, the court has ruled against Ms. Wright’s attempt to game the system by using court orders as both a sword and a shield.”Phoenix Suns' Mat Ishbia sued by minority ownersIn August, two minority owners filed a lawsuit against Mat Ishbia, the majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. The lawsuit alleges mismanagement and a lack of transparency from Ishbia since he took over the NBA and WNBA franchises.Kisco WC Sports II and Kent Circle Investments are the two minority owner groups claiming both teams should open their books, according to a report from Front Office Sports.Ishbia's camp also released a statement via Front Office Sports. According to the current owner's party, the plaintiffs have &quot;baseless litigation and sensationalized press coverage.&quot;“That will not work,” the letter says. “[Ishbia] will not be bullied by these sharp and abusive tactics.”Ishbia took over the Phoenix Suns in 2023 and has made significant changes. That includes trading for Kevin Durant and forming a Big 3 with Bradley Beal.