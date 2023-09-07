Phoenix Suns Preseason Schedule 2023: Dates, Games and More

The Phoenix Suns will kick off their season with five preseason games in October. Kevin Durant along with recently traded All-Star Bradley Beal will play their first full season with the Suns. The team will play their first season without Chris Paul since 2020.

The team will host two preseason games and travel to two other NBA arenas. They will also play one neutral site contest.

Having undergone changes in their starting roster, the games will allow the Suns to adjust to their new offense, as they have a lot of mouths to feed and must find out how to share the ball and shots. It will also provide an opportunity for two-way players like Udoka Azubuike to compete for a berth on the team.

The games will stream on Kiswe and locally over the air. It is a part of the club's new strategy to air games for free locally, giving free access to Suns games.

Phoenix Suns Preseason Schedule 2023 Game by Game

Let’s take a look game by game at the preseason slate for the Phoenix Suns. The team figures to contend in the Western Conference and will be going for a title. The five preseason games are as follows.

#1 - @ Detroit Pistons - Sunday, October 8 (3 pm ET) @ Little Caesars Arena

The Pistons are full of young talent. They had a nice run during the NBA Summer League and may not be as rusty as the Suns in this one. A lot of the roster is younger so they may value the preseason more than the veteran-laded Suns.

It could be a game where the Suns blow out the younger Pistons if Phoenix plays their starters. Otherwise, Detroit should have more players hungry to put full effort into the first preseason game.

#2 - @Denver Nuggets - Tuesday, October 10 (10 pm ET) @ Footprint Center

This is a rematch of the playoff series. The Nuggets took it in six games on the way to their first NBA title. The Suns will be looking for revenge. It could be a foreshadowing of future battles, as these two clubs are at the top of the Western Conference and will likely compete for the crown with the league's top-tier talent.

#3 - @ Portland Trail Blazers - Thursday, October 12 (10 pm ET) @ Moda Center

It will be interesting to see what the Blazers team looks like during preseason. Will Damian Lillard be on the team? More importantly, will he show up to play if they do not trade him? Either way, he will be the headline of all Portland preseason contests no matter who they are playing.

#4 - @Portland Trail Blazers - Monday, October 16 (10 pm ET) @ Footprint Center

The two teams will come to Phoenix to complete the home-and-home preseason series. It will be another chance for the Suns to get some reps against a team they will see a lot this season. Phoenix should have more firepower than Portland, especially if the Blazers go into rebuilding and trade Lillard. However, it remains to be seen how many of the Suns' stars will play in the fourth preseason game.

#5 - @LA Lakers - Thursday, October 19 (10 pm ET) @ Acrisure Arena (Palm Desert, CA)

The two division opponents bring their star power to the desert. The Suns will face off against the Lakers on a neutral court in front of the fans in Palm Desert California.

It seems to be a pro-Lakers crowd. The stars should show up in this one to give the neutral fans a show plus, which NBA star would not want to spend some time in Palm Springs and the famous area that hosts Coachella.