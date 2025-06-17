  • home icon
Phoenix Suns reportedly lay down two bold demands for Spurs in Kevin Durant sweepstakes

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jun 17, 2025 13:21 GMT
San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns - Emirates NBA Cup - Source: Getty
Phoenix Suns lay down two bold demands for Spurs in Kevin Durant sweepstakes (Credits: Getty)

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant’s future is expected to be one of the biggest stories of the NBA offseason. The San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat are Durant’s preferred destinations, as per Shams Charania.

According to former Spurs front office employee Kirk Goldsberry, the Suns are looking to get either the Spurs’ second pick from the 2025 draft or Stephon Castle for any trade involving Durant.

NBA reporter Paul Garcia reiterated Goldsberry’s claim via X on Monday:

But, the Suns’ demands might be too bold as Goldsberry believes that things are not going “very well" on the Spurs' end.

“I know our friends in San Antonio think the price is too high in the original discussions including the number two pick and/or Stephon Castle, are not going very well on the Spurs end of the telephone, I can tell you that ... the Phoenix Suns are asking for too much,” Goldsberry said on “The Zach Lowe Show” this Monday.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee show in May, Charania said there was mutual interest between Durant and the Spurs ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. However, both sides failed to reach a deal.

Considering Goldsberry's claim, KD's arrival in San Antonio is beginning to look unlikely.

Kevin Durant has no desire to play with Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals before being eliminated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games. Despite the team's solid structure and proven playoff success, Kevin Durant has no desire to play for the Timberwolves, as per Shams Charania.

Durant finished 2024-25, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists through 62 games. He is still in top shape and can turn things around for almost any team in the league.

While he prefers to land with the Spurs, the Rockets, or the Heat, the Suns are firm that they will trade KD with the franchise's future in mind, instead of catering to his list of preferred destinations.

So, unless San Antonio is willing to part ways with their No. 2 pick or the 2025 Rookie of the Year, they'll have a hard time trading for Durant. Furthermore, the Slim Reaper might also have to be more open to the idea of not landing in his preferred spot.

Edited by Krutik Jain
