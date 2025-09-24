  • home icon
  • Phoenix Suns stun with bizarre employee agreement following Steve Nash’s advisory role in franchise: Report

Phoenix Suns stun with bizarre employee agreement following Steve Nash’s advisory role in franchise: Report

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 24, 2025 01:35 GMT
An image of Mat Ishbia and Steve Nash
Mat Ishbia and the Phoenix Suns organization are once again embroiled in controversy just a day after they announced the hiring of Steve Nash as a senior advisor. Credit: Ishbia/IG

On Monday, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia brought back nostalgic vibes when he announced the hiring of beloved star Steve Nash as a senior advisor to the team. But, just a day later, the Suns found themselves embroiled in controversy again with a new report regarding a unique setup with their employees.

According to ESPN's Baxter Holmes, the Suns asked their employees to sign an agreement that had implications for their job security.

"The Phoenix Suns, while facing several lawsuits from current and former employees, told employees this spring that in order to retain their jobs they needed to sign an agreement limiting their ability to sue the team over workforce matters, multiple team sources told ESPN," Holmes reported.
As per Holmes, employees of the Suns organization were notified in late May that they would be getting an updated version of the employee handbook. Team sources claimed that the updated version contained new contractual obligations.

One such obligation concerned "dispute resolution," and it stated that employees would agree that "all legal disputes and claims identified below shall be determined exclusively by final and binding individual arbitration."

By agreeing to this contractual obligation, Suns employees supposedly limit their ability to file lawsuits against the organization, particularly when it comes to workplace disputes. The timing of this new handbook provision is notable, as the Suns organization has been sued multiple times since October 2024.

According to Holmes, these lawsuits have brought forth allegations of "discrimination, retaliation, harassment, and wrongful termination" by individuals within the Suns organization. Holmes added that the Suns denied these allegations.

"Pairing Booker with a shoot-first two-guard is not proper utilization": Analyst casts doubt on Phoenix Suns' new backcourt tandem

In the meantime, the Suns players are ramping up their preparations for the start of the 2025-26 season. One analyst, however, has some misgivings about Devin Booker's new running mate.

On Monday, Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports wrote about the potential problems that Booker's tandem with newly acquired guard Jalen Green might be running into this season.

"Phoenix’s roster might have the largest gap in the NBA between its best and second-best players, making it imperative for Booker to be utilized properly," Olson wrote. "Pairing him with a shoot-first two-guard in the backcourt whose primary problems consist of decision-making and shot selection is not proper utilization."
Olson added that the 23-year-old Green needs to become a "dependable two-way" player in order for the Suns to have a better chance at winning more games this season.

