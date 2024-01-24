Phoenix Suns trade deadline: NBA insider predicts team to be an attractive destination citing star-studded big-3 

The Phoenix Suns (25-18) currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference, with an impressive 7-3 record in their last ten. During that time, the team has continued to impress while also notably flying up the Western Conference rankings. Despite that, many have questioned the Suns' depth coming off the bench while wondering how the team will fair in the postseason.

With the NBA Trade Deadline coming up on Feb. 8, several members of the Phoenix Suns roster are on the hot seat, given that they're on expiring deals. The most notable example, of course, is Grayson Allen, who has been putting on a number of impressive performances for the team.

While Allen has continued to impress, averaging a career-high 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, the expectation is the team could trade him. The way longtime NBA insider Marc J Spears sees things, with a strong big three, the Suns are an ideal landing spot for pretty much any player they want to acquire.

As he explained alongside Duane Rankin of AZCentral, with three stars on their roster, Phoenix will likely be an appealing destination at the deadline.

"The Suns will be a big destination ... when you're a championship contending team with three stars like that, they're capable of picking up whoever is best available. ... like the Suns are one of those teams that might be the biggest suitors.

"So keep an eye on that as well because even if the Suns don't make a trade deadline deal perhaps the way they get better is in that regard."

Looking at potential trades the Phoenix Suns could make ahead of the deadline

Heading into the Feb. 8 trade deadline, one of the best assets that the Phoenix Suns have is Grayson Allen. As previously mentioned, Allen is on an expiring deal, meaning he will likely attract plenty of attention this offseason.

With his recent play, the expectation is that he will be offered a large contract, which will be hard for the Suns to match. Given that, the Suns will likely look to trade him for a player with several years left on their contract at the deadline.

In addition, while Allen has continued to impress with his scoring numbers, the team will also likely look to address their biggest need: a true point guard. While Devin Booker has handled point guard duties and has been averaging a career-high in assists, Kevin Garnett believes the team needs a true point guard.

As he explained in a recent episode of The Ticket & The Truth, the team should look to acquire a playmaking guard like Tyus Jones. Considering Jones has repeatedly led the league in assists to turnover ratio, his facilitating could unlock the Phoenix Suns' offense.

