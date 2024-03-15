Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 14, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 15, 2024 00:45 GMT
Boston Celtics v Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns got a chance to avenge a 117-107 loss to the Boston Celtics five days ago when they met again on Thursday. Devin Booker, who sat out the said game due to an ankle injury, had been cleared to play. Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal would test the Celtics defense.

Durant and Jayson Tatum engaged in a mano-a-mano contest right off the bat. KD led the visitors with 15 points while Tatum responded with 14. They continued what they had started the last time they met in Phoenix. Boston led 35-32 after the first 12 minutes ended.

Durant fizzled in the second quarter for the Phoenix Suns but backup center Bol Bol took up the scoring cudgels with 10 points. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker combined to finish the first half with 21 points, nine assists and four rebounds.

Jaylen Brown took over when Tatum got a breather. JB added 15 second-quarter points. Late in the period, JT once again took it to the visitors by finishing with a flurry of points. He had back-to-back 3-pointers over Kevin Durant that had Boston Celtics fans on their feet.

After another seesaw battle, Boston remained on top 65-60 heading into the halftime break.

Phoenix Suns game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kevin Durant151000
Jusuf Nurkic411511
Bradley Beal133511
Grayson Allen71010
Devin Booker81400
Royce O'Neale03200
Drew Eubanks03000
Ish Wainwright31000
Bol Bol103000
Thaddeus YoungHas not entered game- --------
David RoddyHas entered game- --------
Nassir LittleHas not entered game- --------

Boston Celtics game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jayson Tatum2341003
Al Horford1100201
Justin Holiday305010
Derrick White332100
Jaylen Brown2002100
Xavier Tillman011010
Sam Hauser031000
Luke Kornet201000
Payton Pritchard321101
Oshae BrissettHas not entered game
Neemias QuetaHas not entered game
Svi MykhailiukHas not entered game
Jaden SpringerHas not entered game

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum 3-pointers tonight

The Phoenix Suns Big 3 went 2-for-8 in 3-pointers in the first half tonight. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal made one apiece while Devin Booker missed all four of his attempts.

The Boston Celtics' star duo combined to drop 6-for-10 in 3-pointers during the same stretch. Three of Tatum's four triples came late in the second quarter to push the Celtics to the lead.

Quick Links

