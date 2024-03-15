Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 14, 2024

The Phoenix Suns got a chance to avenge a 117-107 loss to the Boston Celtics five days ago when they met again on Thursday. Devin Booker, who sat out the said game due to an ankle injury, had been cleared to play. Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal would test the Celtics defense.

Durant and Jayson Tatum engaged in a mano-a-mano contest right off the bat. KD led the visitors with 15 points while Tatum responded with 14. They continued what they had started the last time they met in Phoenix. Boston led 35-32 after the first 12 minutes ended.

Durant fizzled in the second quarter for the Phoenix Suns but backup center Bol Bol took up the scoring cudgels with 10 points. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker combined to finish the first half with 21 points, nine assists and four rebounds.

Jaylen Brown took over when Tatum got a breather. JB added 15 second-quarter points. Late in the period, JT once again took it to the visitors by finishing with a flurry of points. He had back-to-back 3-pointers over Kevin Durant that had Boston Celtics fans on their feet.

After another seesaw battle, Boston remained on top 65-60 heading into the halftime break.

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

Phoenix Suns game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 15 1 0 0 0 Jusuf Nurkic 4 11 5 1 1 Bradley Beal 13 3 5 1 1 Grayson Allen 7 1 0 1 0 Devin Booker 8 1 4 0 0 Royce O'Neale 0 3 2 0 0 Drew Eubanks 0 3 0 0 0 Ish Wainwright 3 1 0 0 0 Bol Bol 10 3 0 0 0 Thaddeus Young Has not entered game - - - - - - - - - David Roddy Has entered game - - - - - - - - - Nassir Little Has not entered game - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jayson Tatum 23 4 1 0 0 3 Al Horford 11 0 0 2 0 1 Justin Holiday 3 0 5 0 1 0 Derrick White 3 3 2 1 0 0 Jaylen Brown 20 0 2 1 0 0 Xavier Tillman 0 1 1 0 1 0 Sam Hauser 0 3 1 0 0 0 Luke Kornet 2 0 1 0 0 0 Payton Pritchard 3 2 1 1 0 1 Oshae Brissett Has not entered game Neemias Queta Has not entered game Svi Mykhailiuk Has not entered game Jaden Springer Has not entered game

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum 3-pointers tonight

The Phoenix Suns Big 3 went 2-for-8 in 3-pointers in the first half tonight. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal made one apiece while Devin Booker missed all four of his attempts.

The Boston Celtics' star duo combined to drop 6-for-10 in 3-pointers during the same stretch. Three of Tatum's four triples came late in the second quarter to push the Celtics to the lead.