Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 14)

The Phoenix Suns had an opportunity to settle the score with the Boston Celtics after suffering a 117-107 defeat just five days prior when they clashed again on Thursday. Devin Booker, who was sidelined in the previous game due to an ankle injury, received clearance to take the court.

Booker, alongside Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, posed a significant challenge to the Celtics' defense. The matchup between Durant and Jayson Tatum picked up right where it left off in their last encounter in Phoenix, with "KD" leading the visiting team with 15 points, closely followed by Tatum with 14. By the end of the first quarter, Boston held a slim 35-32 lead.

Durant's performance tapered off in the second quarter for the Suns, but Bol Bol, coming off the bench at center, stepped up with 10 crucial points. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker combined for 21 points, nine assists, and four rebounds, contributing significantly to the Suns' first-half effort.

Jaylen Brown seized the spotlight adding 15 points of his own in the second quarter. However, Tatum made a resounding return late in the period, electrifying the crowd with consecutive 3-pointers over Durant.

The momentum swung further in the Celtics' favor with a 9-0 run early in the third quarter, propelling them to a 77-65 lead.

Top 5 viral moments from Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics

#5. Derrick White blocks Jusuf Nurkic

Derrick White is showcasing an All-Defensive caliber performance this season, and he solidified his reputation with a standout play when he denied Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the low block, executing a clean block while also securing possession for his team.

#4. Jayson Tatum torches Kevin Durant

In a one-on-one situation, Jayson Tatum meticulously worked to find his rhythm, attempting to shake off Kevin Durant's tight defensive stance. Despite Durant's impeccable positioning, Tatum remained undeterred, executing a smooth between-the-legs move before elevating from the corner and sinking a difficult 3-pointer, further extending the Celtics' lead.

#3. Kevin Durant pulls out the Euro

In a dazzling sequence of maneuvers, "KD" skillfully dismantled the Celtics' defense by swiftly maneuvering past their big men after a switch. With Payton Pritchard poised to draw the charge in the paint, Durant adeptly sidestepped, executing a graceful Euro-step to evade the contact and effortlessly convert a lay-in.

#2. Bol Bol lights it up in the first half

Bol Bol capitalized on the attention drawn by "KD", Booker and Bradley Beal from the Celtics' defense in the first half, finding himself open on multiple occasions.

With the defense preoccupied with guarding the Suns' star players, Bol Bol seized every opportunity presented to him, knocking down each open shot to keep the Suns competitive.

Notably, he drained a challenging 3-pointer following a kick-out pass from Booker, prompting the Celtics to call a timeout in response to the Suns' offensive surge.

#1. Jaylen Brown gets the steal and finishes with a thunderous dunk

Jaylen Brown continued his impressive performance throughout the game, ultimately sealing the victory for the Celtics in emphatic fashion. His defensive prowess was evident when he intercepted a poor pass by Grayson Allen, showcasing impeccable anticipation.

With lightning-quick reflexes, Brown swiftly dribbled down the court and delivered a thunderous jam over Allen, not only forcing a turnover but also securing the 127-112 win for the Celtics. This decisive play capped off a successful outing for Brown and marked the Celtics' triumph in both of their matchups against the Suns.

