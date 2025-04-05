  • home icon
  Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score (April 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score (April 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 05, 2025 00:41 GMT
Boston Celtics v Phoenix Suns - Source: Getty
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics hosted Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Friday (Image source: Getty)

The Boston Celtics faced the Phoenix Suns on Friday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston is the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-20 record. With six games remaining, their position is quite locked up. They will not finish outside the top two spots, and the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (61-15) are five games ahead.

On the other hand, Phoenix (35-41) is on a four-game losing skid. They sit at 11th in the Western Conference, a spot outside the Play-In Tournament. The Suns are a game behind the 10th-placed Sacramento Kings (36-40), and No. 9 Dallas Mavericks (38-39) have a two-and-a-half-game lead.

also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Royce O'Neale6520012-62-50-0-1
Ryan Dunn3101001-41-30-00
Oso Ighodaro10410005-70-00-1-1
Bradley Beal0212000-40-30-0-15
Devin Booker16040016-131-33-3-2
Grayson Allen5110002-31-20-0-12
Collin Gillespie0200000-20-20-0-1
Nick Richards2400001-10-00-0-12
Cody Martin0200000-30-10-0-17
Tyus Jones5131002-51-20-0-4
Bol BolDNP---------
Damion LeeDNP---------
Vasilije MicicDNP---------
Monte MorrisDNP---------
Mason PlumleeDNP---------
Boston Celtics player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaylen Brown17220016-102-33-412
Jayson Tatum12541025-111-51-15
Kristaps Porziņģis14400105-102-42-211
Derrick White0530010-20-10-014
Jrue Holiday0210000-10-00-00
Payton Pritchard8130003-32-20-09
Luke Kornet4200002-20-00-02
Al Horford5100002-31-20-0-2
Sam Hauser0300000-10-10-014
Torrey CraigDNP---------
Drew PetersonDNP---------
Neemias QuetaDNP---------
Baylor ScheiermanDNP---------
Xavier TillmanDNP---------
Jordan WalshDNP---------
Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics game summary

The Boston Celtics had a 31-22 lead over the Phoenix Suns at the end of the first quarter. Jaylen Brown had 10 points, while Jayson Tatum scored seven points for Boston. Devin Booker had 10 points and three assists for Phoenix.

Boston's lead ballooned to 20 in the second quarter. They had a 60-47 lead heading into the halftime break. Brown scored 17 on 6-for-10 shooting (2-for-3 on 3-pointers). Kristaps Porzingis added 14 points and four boards (5-for-10, 2-for-4 from downtown), while Tatum had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Booker had 16 points and four assists on 6-for-13 shooting for the Suns. Oso Oghodaro added 10 points and four rebounds (5-for-7).

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB, and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
