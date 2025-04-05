Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score (April 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Boston Celtics faced the Phoenix Suns on Friday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ad

Boston is the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-20 record. With six games remaining, their position is quite locked up. They will not finish outside the top two spots, and the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (61-15) are five games ahead.

On the other hand, Phoenix (35-41) is on a four-game losing skid. They sit at 11th in the Western Conference, a spot outside the Play-In Tournament. The Suns are a game behind the 10th-placed Sacramento Kings (36-40), and No. 9 Dallas Mavericks (38-39) have a two-and-a-half-game lead.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Royce O'Neale 6 5 2 0 0 1 2-6 2-5 0-0 -1 Ryan Dunn 3 1 0 1 0 0 1-4 1-3 0-0 0 Oso Ighodaro 10 4 1 0 0 0 5-7 0-0 0-1 -1 Bradley Beal 0 2 1 2 0 0 0-4 0-3 0-0 -15 Devin Booker 16 0 4 0 0 1 6-13 1-3 3-3 -2 Grayson Allen 5 1 1 0 0 0 2-3 1-2 0-0 -12 Collin Gillespie 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -1 Nick Richards 2 4 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -12 Cody Martin 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 -17 Tyus Jones 5 1 3 1 0 0 2-5 1-2 0-0 -4 Bol Bol DNP - - - - - - - - - Damion Lee DNP - - - - - - - - - Vasilije Micic DNP - - - - - - - - - Monte Morris DNP - - - - - - - - - Mason Plumlee DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaylen Brown 17 2 2 0 0 1 6-10 2-3 3-4 12 Jayson Tatum 12 5 4 1 0 2 5-11 1-5 1-1 5 Kristaps Porziņģis 14 4 0 0 1 0 5-10 2-4 2-2 11 Derrick White 0 5 3 0 0 1 0-2 0-1 0-0 14 Jrue Holiday 0 2 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Payton Pritchard 8 1 3 0 0 0 3-3 2-2 0-0 9 Luke Kornet 4 2 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 2 Al Horford 5 1 0 0 0 0 2-3 1-2 0-0 -2 Sam Hauser 0 3 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 14 Torrey Craig DNP - - - - - - - - - Drew Peterson DNP - - - - - - - - - Neemias Queta DNP - - - - - - - - - Baylor Scheierman DNP - - - - - - - - - Xavier Tillman DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics game summary

The Boston Celtics had a 31-22 lead over the Phoenix Suns at the end of the first quarter. Jaylen Brown had 10 points, while Jayson Tatum scored seven points for Boston. Devin Booker had 10 points and three assists for Phoenix.

Boston's lead ballooned to 20 in the second quarter. They had a 60-47 lead heading into the halftime break. Brown scored 17 on 6-for-10 shooting (2-for-3 on 3-pointers). Kristaps Porzingis added 14 points and four boards (5-for-10, 2-for-4 from downtown), while Tatum had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Ad

Booker had 16 points and four assists on 6-for-13 shooting for the Suns. Oso Oghodaro added 10 points and four rebounds (5-for-7).

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB, and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More