Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score (April 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Boston Celtics faced the Phoenix Suns on Friday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston is the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-20 record. With six games remaining, their position is quite locked up. They will not finish outside the top two spots, and the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (61-15) are five games ahead.
On the other hand, Phoenix (35-41) is on a four-game losing skid. They sit at 11th in the Western Conference, a spot outside the Play-In Tournament. The Suns are a game behind the 10th-placed Sacramento Kings (36-40), and No. 9 Dallas Mavericks (38-39) have a two-and-a-half-game lead.
Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score
Phoenix Suns player stats and box score
Boston Celtics player stats and box score
Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics game summary
The Boston Celtics had a 31-22 lead over the Phoenix Suns at the end of the first quarter. Jaylen Brown had 10 points, while Jayson Tatum scored seven points for Boston. Devin Booker had 10 points and three assists for Phoenix.
Boston's lead ballooned to 20 in the second quarter. They had a 60-47 lead heading into the halftime break. Brown scored 17 on 6-for-10 shooting (2-for-3 on 3-pointers). Kristaps Porzingis added 14 points and four boards (5-for-10, 2-for-4 from downtown), while Tatum had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Booker had 16 points and four assists on 6-for-13 shooting for the Suns. Oso Oghodaro added 10 points and four rebounds (5-for-7).
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
