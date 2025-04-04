Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 4 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Phoenix Suns will play the second game of a three-game road trip against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Coming into this game, the Suns have lost four in a row and hold the 11th seed (35-41) in the Western Conference. The team is currently a game behind the 10th-seeded Sacramento Kings.

On the other hand, the Celtics have been on fire and hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference (56-20). This will be their second meeting of the 2024-25 season. Their previous match was on Mar. 26 and was dominated by Boston who won 132-102.

The Celtics had five players with 15+ points in this game, with Kristaps Porzingis recording a team-high of 30 points with eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Jaylen Brown was also key and scored 24 points in the win.

Meanwhile, the Suns relied on Kevin Durant, who scored 30 points while shooting 11-16 from the floor. Devin Booker also had a decent night, recording 14 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Unfortunately, apart from these two, only one player from the Suns managed to crack double digits in points. It’ll be interesting to see how they adjust for Friday’s game.

Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Mar. 14

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Phoenix Suns don’t have a lot of injuries to deal with against the Celtics, but they’ll miss one of their best players. Kevin Durant (ankle), Jalen Bridges (G League) and TyTy Washington Jr. (G League) are all out against the Celtics.

Boston Celtics injury report

Meanwhile, the Celtics also have some significant adjustments to make ahead of their game on Friday. Jaylen Brown (knee) and Jordan Walsh (G League) are listed as questionable. Furthermore, JD Davison (G League), Miles Norris (G League) and Drew Peterson (G League) are out against the Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 14

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth charts

The Suns are expected to start Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Ryan Dunn, Royce O’Neale and Nick Richards.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Devin Booker Bradley Beal Ryan Dunn Royce O’Neal Nick Richards Tyus Jones Collin Gillespie Grayson Allen Bol Bol Oso Ighodaro Monte Morris

Cody Martin

Mason Plumlee

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth charts

The Boston Celtics are expected to start Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Jrue Holiday Sam Hauser Jayson Tatum Kristaps Porzingis Payton Pritchard Baylor Scheierman Jordan Walsh Al Horford Luke Kornet





Drew Peterson Neemias Queta

