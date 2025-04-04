Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 4, 2025

The Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics matchup is one of the 10 games scheduled for Friday, Apr. 4. The Suns, in danger of missing the playoffs, are No. 11 in the Western Conference, while the Celtics, riding high in the league, are second in the Eastern Conference.

They have met 138 times in the regular season, with the Celtics holding a 78-60 advantage. This will be their second matchup of the season, with the defending champions Celtics holding a 1-0 advantage. Their last encounter was on Mar. 26, when the Celtics won 132-102 away at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The Suns' Kevin Durant recorded 30 points, one rebound and two assists. The Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis added 30 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics game details and odds

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden in Boston. Fans can watch it live via NBA TV, NBCS-BOS and AZFamily. It can also be streamed via NBA League Pass, Max and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Suns (+750) vs. Celtics (-1200)

Spread: Suns (+15.0) vs. Celtics (-15.0)

Total (O/U): Suns -110 (o228.0) vs. Celtics -110 (u228.0)

Phoenix (35-41) enters this matchup in poor form, having lost its last four consecutive games. Its last game was the 133-123 away loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Devin Booker's 39 points, three rebounds and 11 assists weren't enough to take them to the win column.

The Celtics (56-20) come into this game having seen their nine-game winning run come to an end on Wednesday night at home to the Miami Heat. The Celtics lost 124-103 as Jaylen Brown recorded 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics betting props

Guard Devin Booker's point total is set at 26.2, which is slightly above his season average of 25.5 points. In his last 10 games for the Suns, he has averaged 23.6 points, so the safe bet here is the under.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum's point total is 25.4, which is slightly below his season average of 27.0 points. He has averaged 25.8 points in his last 10 games, so the safe bet is to take the under.

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Boston Celtics are the oddsmakers' heavy favorites against the Phoenix Suns. Based on the moneyline odds, they are projected to win at 92.31%, while the Pelicans have a projected win probability of 11.76%.

