Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns visit the Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets in Saturday night's marquee 2021-22 NBA season game.

The Suns own the longest winning streak in the NBA right now. They have won 15 consecutive matches entering this contest. Phoenix decimated the New York Knicks 118-97 in their previous outing. Devin Booker was at the top of his game, scoring a game-high 32 points on the night.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Midrange masterpiece for Devin Booker tonight. Scored 32 points without a free throw. A bunch of tough makes on contested looks. Midrange masterpiece for Devin Booker tonight. Scored 32 points without a free throw. A bunch of tough makes on contested looks. https://t.co/Jf1fO42V4V

Meanwhile, the Nets are coming off four straight wins. They recorded a 123-104 blowout win over the Boston Celtics in their last game. Patty Mills, Kevin Durant and James Harden all recorded 20-point outings to lead Brooklyn to their 14th win of the campaign.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns will continue to be without Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric, who are sidelined because of long-term knee injuries. Meanwhile, Abdel Nader is day-to-day because of a knee injury.

Player Name Status Reason Abdel Nader Day-to-day Knee injury management Frank Kaminsky Out Knee; stress reaction Dario Saric Out ACL injury

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kyrie Irving, Nicolas Claxton, Joe Harris and David Duke Jr. for the game. Irving is ineligible to play as he is yet to get vaccinated, Claxton is dealing with a non-COVID illness, Harris is out because of an ankle sprain and Duke Jr. is sidelined because of a hip injury. Meanwhile, Bruce Brown Jr. is listed as probable because of a hamstring injury.

Player Name Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to play Joe Harris Out Ankle sprain Nicolas Claxton Out Illness David Duke Jr. Out Hip injury Bruce Brown Jr. Probable Hamstring

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are expected to play at full strength in this contest. That means they are unlikely to make changes to their regular starting lineup. Chris Paul and Devin Booker will likely start in the backcourt, with Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton completing the rest of the lineup.

Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet and JaVale McGee will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets could look to make one change to their starting lineup for this game. That will depend on Bruce Brown Jr.'s availability for the match. If Brown is cleared to play, he could replace DeAndre' Bembry in the frontcourt. Meanwhile, James Harden, Patty Mills, Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge are likely to retain their places.

James Johnson, Paul Millsap and Cam Thomas will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward - Kevin Durant | Power Forward - DeAndre' Bembry | Center - LaMarcus Aldridge

Edited by Parimal