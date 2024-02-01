Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets match player stats for January 31, 2024

The Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets game warranted national TV coverage after the kind of contest it turned out to be, at least until the first half quarter. Both teams put on a clinic offensively, with talents like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Mikal Bridges in action.

It was Durant's first game back in Brooklyn since he got traded to the Suns at the 2023 trade deadline. Durant struggled early on but recovered well, scoring 20+ points in three quarters. With the Nets using their length on defense well against him, Booker and Beal, the Suns also used Jusuf Nurkic to get their offense going.

The veteran big man dropped 20+ points in three quarters, leading Phoenix in scoring before Durant caught up. Meanwhile, all the Nets' starters scored in double digits. However, they didn't have any response to the Suns' 42-26 third quarter.

Here's a look at the Suns vs. Nets player stats:

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets match player stats for Jan. 31

Phoenix Suns player stats

The Phoenix Suns went in with an eight-man rotation for most of the game. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker started in the backcourt, while Eric Gordon joined Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic on the frontcourt. Josh Okogie was the sixth man, with Drew Eubanks and Keita Bates-Diop also playing vital minutes.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kevin Durant335802310-162-611-1220
Eric Gordon17241006-105-90-017
Jusuf Nurkic2811612611-150-06-916
Devin Booker22382129-174-60-019
Bradley Beal12550033-81-35-61
Josh Okogie11711004-61-32-35
Drew Eubanks6620103-40-00-20
Keita Bates-Diop5410012-21-10-02
Jordan Goodwin2000001-10-00-00
Nassir Little0 0 00000-00-00-00
Chimezie Metu0 0 00000-00-00-00
Yuta Watanabe0 0 00000-00-00-00

Brooklyn Nets player stats

The Nets played a 10-man rotation for this game. Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Thomas started in the backcourt, while Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton were the other starters.

Royce O'Neale, Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Smith Jr. were the key contributors off the bench. Trendon Watford and Harry Giles III saw some minutes, too, as the Nets wanted to match Durant and Nurkic's size with the game slipping away in the third quarter.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Mikal Bridges21321027-166-121-3-4
Cameron Johnson18212136-123-73-33
Nic Claxton12941016-120-00-0-11
Cam Thomas 252420211-191-42-2-11
Spencer Dinwiddie 16250006-102-42-3-13
Royce O'Neale3110001-31-30-0-13
Lonnie Walker IV 19374027-163-82-2-14
Trendon Watford2020001-10-00-00
Dennis Smith Jr. 4 5 21002-50-10-0-15
Harry Giles III0 0 00010-00-00-0-2

Kevin Durant triumphant in return to Brooklyn

Kevin Durant ensured he didn't succumb to another loss to the Brooklyn Nets this season. He avenged the Phoenix Suns' Dec. 13 home loss to his former team with a game-high 33-point outing. Durant inspired the Suns' third-quarter surge, which helped them stretch the lead to 106-87 entering the fourth quarter.

It was a close game until the first half, with the Nets doing a solid job limiting the Suns' big three. However, the Nets couldn't withstand that for long. The Suns are now 2-2 on this East Coast road trip with two more games left. They are against the struggling Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards. Phoenix could return home with a 4-2 road trip record.

