Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets match player stats for January 31, 2024

The Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets game warranted national TV coverage after the kind of contest it turned out to be, at least until the first half quarter. Both teams put on a clinic offensively, with talents like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Mikal Bridges in action.

It was Durant's first game back in Brooklyn since he got traded to the Suns at the 2023 trade deadline. Durant struggled early on but recovered well, scoring 20+ points in three quarters. With the Nets using their length on defense well against him, Booker and Beal, the Suns also used Jusuf Nurkic to get their offense going.

The veteran big man dropped 20+ points in three quarters, leading Phoenix in scoring before Durant caught up. Meanwhile, all the Nets' starters scored in double digits. However, they didn't have any response to the Suns' 42-26 third quarter.

Here's a look at the Suns vs. Nets player stats:

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets match player stats for Jan. 31

Phoenix Suns player stats

The Phoenix Suns went in with an eight-man rotation for most of the game. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker started in the backcourt, while Eric Gordon joined Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic on the frontcourt. Josh Okogie was the sixth man, with Drew Eubanks and Keita Bates-Diop also playing vital minutes.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 33 5 8 0 2 3 10-16 2-6 11-12 20 Eric Gordon 17 2 4 1 0 0 6-10 5-9 0-0 17 Jusuf Nurkic 28 11 6 1 2 6 11-15 0-0 6-9 16 Devin Booker 22 3 8 2 1 2 9-17 4-6 0-0 19 Bradley Beal 12 5 5 0 0 3 3-8 1-3 5-6 1 Josh Okogie 11 7 1 1 0 0 4-6 1-3 2-3 5 Drew Eubanks 6 6 2 0 1 0 3-4 0-0 0-2 0 Keita Bates-Diop 5 4 1 0 0 1 2-2 1-1 0-0 2 Jordan Goodwin 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 Nassir Little 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Chimezie Metu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Yuta Watanabe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0

Brooklyn Nets player stats

The Nets played a 10-man rotation for this game. Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Thomas started in the backcourt, while Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton were the other starters.

Royce O'Neale, Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Smith Jr. were the key contributors off the bench. Trendon Watford and Harry Giles III saw some minutes, too, as the Nets wanted to match Durant and Nurkic's size with the game slipping away in the third quarter.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Mikal Bridges 21 3 2 1 0 2 7-16 6-12 1-3 -4 Cameron Johnson 18 2 1 2 1 3 6-12 3-7 3-3 3 Nic Claxton 12 9 4 1 0 1 6-12 0-0 0-0 -11 Cam Thomas 25 2 4 2 0 2 11-19 1-4 2-2 -11 Spencer Dinwiddie 16 2 5 0 0 0 6-10 2-4 2-3 -13 Royce O'Neale 3 1 1 0 0 0 1-3 1-3 0-0 -13 Lonnie Walker IV 19 3 7 4 0 2 7-16 3-8 2-2 -14 Trendon Watford 2 0 2 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 Dennis Smith Jr. 4 5 2 1 0 0 2-5 0-1 0-0 -15 Harry Giles III 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2

Kevin Durant triumphant in return to Brooklyn

Kevin Durant ensured he didn't succumb to another loss to the Brooklyn Nets this season. He avenged the Phoenix Suns' Dec. 13 home loss to his former team with a game-high 33-point outing. Durant inspired the Suns' third-quarter surge, which helped them stretch the lead to 106-87 entering the fourth quarter.

It was a close game until the first half, with the Nets doing a solid job limiting the Suns' big three. However, the Nets couldn't withstand that for long. The Suns are now 2-2 on this East Coast road trip with two more games left. They are against the struggling Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards. Phoenix could return home with a 4-2 road trip record.

