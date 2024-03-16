Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 15, 2024

After facing a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Thursday, the Phoenix Suns sought redemption on the road. The Suns faced the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night wherein they had complete control of the game. However, Charlotte didn't make it easy for Phoenix in the opening quarter.

The Hornets kept the game within reach, with the Suns only having a two-point lead (28-26) by the end of the first quarter. Eric Gordon took over for Phoenix after putting up eight points. Grant Williams kept up with Gordon's pace, scoring eight points of his own for Charlotte.

Come the second quarter, the Suns were able to extend their lead, ending the first half 54-45. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant came alive in scoring in the second period, helping Eric Gordon and the Suns establish a bigger lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Booker then made his presence felt after the halftime break and nearly notched a double-double. The Suns' star guard ended the third quarter with 19 points and nine assists, which helped push their lead to a commanding 25 points.

Ultimately, the Phoenix Suns proved to be a huge obstacle for the Charlotte Hornets to overcome. Six of the Suns' players were in double-scoring figures with Devin Booker paving the way. Booker scored 21 points despite slightly struggling with his shots. Helping Booker secure Phoenix's 107-96 victory on Friday were Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Jusuf Nurkic.

Gordon, being the veteran he is, proved his ability to lead his team in the first couple of quarters. Gordon put up a total of 14 points. Beal also added 15 points to secure the win. Nurkic was a big help with his stunning double-double performance after he put up 13 points and 21 rebounds. Then there was KD, who despite taking a back seat, put up solid numbers with 13 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets game player Stats and box scores

Phoenix Suns game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Grayson Allen 17 0 3 1 0 6-9 3-9 2-2 Kevin Durant 13 9 5 1 0 5-15 1-6 2-2 Jusuf Nurkic 13 21 2 0 1 5-9 - 3-7 Bradley Beal 15 6 7 0 0 7-11 1-3 - Devin Booker 21 6 11 1 1 6-18 1-8 8-8 Eric Gordon 14 1 2 0 0 5-9 4-8 - Royce O'Neale 5 3 1 0 0 2-2 1-1 - Drew Eubanks 6 8 0 0 0 3-4 - - Bol Bol 3 3 0 0 1 1-5 0-2 1-1 Nassir Little 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 - David Roddy 0 1 0 0 0 0-1 - -

Charlotte Hornets game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Brandon Miller 14 4 1 2 1 4-15 2-8 4-5 Miles Bridges 17 10 3 0 0 6-18 0-5 5-7 Nick Richards 2 15 0 0 0 1-5 - - Tre Mann 12 4 0 0 0 4-10 1-5 3-5 Vasilije Micic 21 1 3 0 1 7-12 0-2 7-9 Grant Williams 20 6 1 1 0 8-17 3-8 1-1 Aleksej Pokusevski 4 5 3 1 1 2-9 0-4 - Davis Bertans 2 2 2 1 0 1-5 0-4 - Amari Bailey 0 0 0 0 0 - - - Bryce McGowens DNP - - - - - - - Nick Smith Jr. 4 1 0 0 0 2-3 0-1 - JT Thor 0 0 0 0 0 - - -

Devin Booker 3-pointers tonight

Despite leading his team to victory on Friday, Devin Booker performed poorly from beyond the arc. After putting up 21 points, 11, assists, and six rebounds, Booker shot an underwhelming 12.5% from three-point land.

The Suns guard knocked down only one out of eight threes. Nevertheless, he managed to convert his poor long-distance shooting performance into a strong outing against the Charlotte Hornets.