  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Score for March 11, 2024

Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Score for March 11, 2024

By Miguel de Guzman
Modified Mar 12, 2024 01:11 GMT
Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats for March 11, 2024
Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats for March 11, 2024

The Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on Monday night provided the first time that the two teams took on each other this season. Because they are in different conferences, they only face each other twice.

The Cavs were without a couple of their key pieces as Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus and Dean Wade were all ruled out. Additionally, Evan Mobley has yet to return from his ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the Suns were also shorthanded as Josh Okogie and Eric Gordon didn't suit up.

Despite not having their best offensive player, the Cavs looked dominant in the first quarter. They poured in 41 points, outpacing the Suns, who only scored 32.

The second quarter was closer as the Suns matched their opponent bucket for bucket. They eventually outscored the Cavs 31-29 to trail 70-63 at halftime. It was not enough to dig themselves out of the hole they were in, but it allowed them to close the gap to within single digits to make coming back in the second half a little easier.

So far, Darius Garland has looked great from beyond the arc, and the Suns have struggled to contain him. Meanwhile, the Suns' big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal all scored huge points in the opening half.

Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Isaac Okoro4221002-60-20-0+1
Georges Niang8201003-40-12-2+3
Jarrett Allen6421001-30-04-4+11
Caris Levert10481004-102-60-0+12
Darius Garland25020028-106-73-4+1
Sam Merrill0020000-30-00-0+6
Damian Jones7411003-40-11-1-4
Isaiah Mobley3000011-21-20-04
Craig Porter Jr.7310003-31-10-01
Emoni BatesDNP
Ty JeromeDNP
Pete NanceDNP

Phoenix Suns player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Grayson Allen6210112-32-20-0-12
Kevin Durant13350036-121-30-0-6
Jusuf Nurkic7700223-40-01-3-11
Bradley Beal16201017-122-40-0-6
Devin Booker15130106-111-42-2-1
Royce O'Neale0231000-00-00-02
Drew Eubanks4300002-20-00-04
Bol Bol0200100-10-10-0-6
David Roddy2200011-10-00-01
Josh OkogieDNP
Ish WainwrightDNP
Thaddeus YoungDNP

With 24 more minutes left, fans will get to see if the Suns will complete the comeback or if the Cavs will run away with the 1-0 advantage in this East-West matchup.

Stay tuned for an updated box score and more analysis for when the Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game concludes.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?