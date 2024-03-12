Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Score for March 11, 2024

The Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on Monday night provided the first time that the two teams took on each other this season. Because they are in different conferences, they only face each other twice.

The Cavs were without a couple of their key pieces as Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus and Dean Wade were all ruled out. Additionally, Evan Mobley has yet to return from his ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the Suns were also shorthanded as Josh Okogie and Eric Gordon didn't suit up.

Despite not having their best offensive player, the Cavs looked dominant in the first quarter. They poured in 41 points, outpacing the Suns, who only scored 32.

The second quarter was closer as the Suns matched their opponent bucket for bucket. They eventually outscored the Cavs 31-29 to trail 70-63 at halftime. It was not enough to dig themselves out of the hole they were in, but it allowed them to close the gap to within single digits to make coming back in the second half a little easier.

So far, Darius Garland has looked great from beyond the arc, and the Suns have struggled to contain him. Meanwhile, the Suns' big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal all scored huge points in the opening half.

Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Isaac Okoro 4 2 2 1 0 0 2-6 0-2 0-0 +1 Georges Niang 8 2 0 1 0 0 3-4 0-1 2-2 +3 Jarrett Allen 6 4 2 1 0 0 1-3 0-0 4-4 +11 Caris Levert 10 4 8 1 0 0 4-10 2-6 0-0 +12 Darius Garland 25 0 2 0 0 2 8-10 6-7 3-4 +1 Sam Merrill 0 0 2 0 0 0 0-3 0-0 0-0 +6 Damian Jones 7 4 1 1 0 0 3-4 0-1 1-1 -4 Isaiah Mobley 3 0 0 0 0 1 1-2 1-2 0-0 4 Craig Porter Jr. 7 3 1 0 0 0 3-3 1-1 0-0 1 Emoni Bates DNP Ty Jerome DNP Pete Nance DNP

Phoenix Suns player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Grayson Allen 6 2 1 0 1 1 2-3 2-2 0-0 -12 Kevin Durant 13 3 5 0 0 3 6-12 1-3 0-0 -6 Jusuf Nurkic 7 7 0 0 2 2 3-4 0-0 1-3 -11 Bradley Beal 16 2 0 1 0 1 7-12 2-4 0-0 -6 Devin Booker 15 1 3 0 1 0 6-11 1-4 2-2 -1 Royce O'Neale 0 2 3 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Drew Eubanks 4 3 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 4 Bol Bol 0 2 0 0 1 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -6 David Roddy 2 2 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 Josh Okogie DNP Ish Wainwright DNP Thaddeus Young DNP

With 24 more minutes left, fans will get to see if the Suns will complete the comeback or if the Cavs will run away with the 1-0 advantage in this East-West matchup.

Stay tuned for an updated box score and more analysis for when the Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game concludes.