Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports for March 11 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Phoenix Suns on Monday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. They last met Jan. 8, 2023, a game that Cleveland won 112-98. Darius Garland had 22 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in the win. Duane Washington Jr. had 25 points for Phoenix.

The Phoenix Suns are coming off of a 117-107 loss at home against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Kevin Durant put up 45 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, but that wasn’t enough as Devin Booker missed the game with an injury. Bradley Beal scored 25 points. Phoenix is sixth in the West with a 37-27 record.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play the second game of a back-to-back after enduring a 120-101 blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Georges Niang top-scored for Cleveland with 20 points. The Cavaliers are 5-5 in the past 10 games and are third in the East with a 41-23 record.

Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers injury reports

Both teams have been hampered by a myriad of injuries this season. The Phoenix Suns have mostly missed the services of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal as they dealt with their respective injuries. Booker has already missed 14 games this season, while Beal has taken the floor for his new team just 35 times.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not far behind when it comes to injuries. After missing Darius Garland and Evan Mobley for an extended period, the team looked to be getting healthy, only to be hit by more injuries. Donovan Mitchell has missed 17 games, Mobley has missed 26 games, and Garland has missed 25 games.

Phoenix Suns injury report for March 11, 2024

Devin Booker is listed as probable with an ankle injury after missing four straight games. Eric Gordon (knee) and Josh Okogie (abdomen) are out on Monday. Nassir Little (left knee inflammation) and Damion Lee (knee) continue to be out with no clear return date in sight.

Player Status Injury Devin Booker Probable Right ankle strain Eric Gordon Out Knee injury Josh Okogie Out Abdomen injury Nassir Little Out Left knee inflammation Damion Lee Out Knee injury

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for March 11, 2024

Donovan Mitchell (knee) is making progress but he is not yet ready to return to the court. Darius Garland (left wrist) and Dean Wade (personal matter) are day-to-day. Max Strus (knee), Evan Mobley (ankle) and Ty Jerome (right ankle) are expected to be out.

Player Status Injury Donovan Mitchell Out Knee Darius Garland Day-to-day Left wrist Dean Wade Day-to-day Personal matter Max Strus Out Knee Evan Mobley Out Ankle Ty Jerome Out Right ankle

When is Devin Booker expected to return?

After missing the previous four games with a right ankle sprain, Booker could return Monday as he is listed as probable on the Phoenix Suns' injury report. His status will probably be decided right before the game. After Saturday’s loss, Kevin Durant expressed enthusiasm at having Booker back soon:

“Yeah, another guy that can create for himself and create for others. Phenomenal leader, someone that we look to all game. I am excited to get him back, but we definitely don’t want to rush him back.”