Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score for Jan. 20 | 2024-25 NBA season

On Monday, the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers faced each other for the first time in the 2024-25 NBA season. The Suns look ready to play and improve their 21-20 record with their newly acquired center, Nick Richards, who's starting for the first time. Conversely, the Cavs are red-hot and remain the top team in the Eastern Conference.

The Suns are coming off a win against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday behind Richards' 21 points and 11 rebounds. The Cavs are coming off a 124-117 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Phoenix Suns box score

Player Name Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Ryan Dunn 4 2 0 0 0 Kevin Durant 21 7 1 0 2 Nick Richards 2 3 1 0 1 Devin Booker 13 3 5 0 1 Tyus Jones 11 0 2 0 0 Royce O'Neale 0 3 0 0 0 Bradley Beal 5 3 4 0 0 Grayson Allen 10 3 2 1 0 Mason Plumlee 2 0 1 0 0 Bol Bol DNP Oso Ighodaro DNP Damion Lee DNP

Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Max Strus 9 2 2 1 0 Dean Wade 8 3 1 0 0 Jarrett Allen 12 11 2 0 0 Donovan Mitchell 19 3 5 1 0 Darius Garland 16 2 7 3 0 Ty Jerome 5 0 1 0 0 Georges Niang 8 6 1 0 0 Sam Merrill 8 2 0 1 0 Tristan Thompson 0 6 3 1 0 Jaylon Tyson 5 0 0 1 0 Emoni Bates DNP

