  • Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score for Jan. 20 | 2024-25 NBA season

By Reign Amurao
Modified Jan 20, 2025 22:24 GMT
Player boxscore for the Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers game (Image Source: Imagn
On Monday, the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers faced each other for the first time in the 2024-25 NBA season. The Suns look ready to play and improve their 21-20 record with their newly acquired center, Nick Richards, who's starting for the first time. Conversely, the Cavs are red-hot and remain the top team in the Eastern Conference.

The Suns are coming off a win against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday behind Richards' 21 points and 11 rebounds. The Cavs are coming off a 124-117 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Phoenix Suns box score

Player NamePointsReboundsAssists StealsBlocks
Ryan Dunn42000
Kevin Durant217102
Nick Richards23101
Devin Booker133501
Tyus Jones110200
Royce O'Neale03000
Bradley Beal53400
Grayson Allen103210
Mason Plumlee20100
Bol BolDNP
Oso IghodaroDNP
Damion LeeDNP
PointsReboundsAssistsStealsBlocks
Max Strus92210
Dean Wade83100
Jarrett Allen1211200
Donovan Mitchell193510
Darius Garland162730
Ty Jerome50100
Georges Niang86100
Sam Merrill82010
Tristan Thompson06310
Jaylon Tyson50010
Emoni BatesDNP
