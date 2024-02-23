Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 22, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 23, 2024 01:44 GMT
The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks meet for the third time this season on Thursday. Suns guard Bradley Beal will not be around as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. Phoenix will look to get a 2-1 series edge without one of the NBA’s best shooting guards.

The Suns got off to a quick start behind the hot hands of Devin Booker who already had 12 points in the first quarter. Kyrie Irving, however, wouldn't let the visiting team get away early and erupted late in the first period for 13 points.

Kevin Durant started to be more assertive in the second quarter with Booker cooling off a bit. Grayson Allen also made his presence felt with his outside shooting to keep Phoenix a step ahead of Dallas.

Luka Doncic started the second period on the bench but caught up with his production. He finished with a game-high 21 points in the first half. Like KD, he became more aggressive with the Suns' defense focusing on Irving. "Luka Legend," however, was called for his third personal foul midway through the quarter, which could be crucial in the second half.

The Phoenix Suns held a slim 63-60 lead after the first 24 minutes of the game.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks game player stats and box scores

Phoenix Suns first-half player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kevin Durant1211103
Jusuf Nurkic552110
Eric Gordon1001210
Grayson Allen1002000
Devin Booker1633003
Royce O'Neale551100
Drew Eubanks030011
Josh Okogie510000
Nasir Little000000
Saben Lee011000

Dallas Mavericks first-half player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTBLKSTL TOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
PJ Washington501111
Dereck Lively II421200
Kyrie Irving1722011
Luka Doncic2144002
Josh Green311011
Maxi Kleber011010
Tim Hardaway Jr.620001
Derrick Jones Jr.411100
Daniel Gafford031000

