Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 22, 2024

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks meet for the third time this season on Thursday. Suns guard Bradley Beal will not be around as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. Phoenix will look to get a 2-1 series edge without one of the NBA’s best shooting guards.

The Suns got off to a quick start behind the hot hands of Devin Booker who already had 12 points in the first quarter. Kyrie Irving, however, wouldn't let the visiting team get away early and erupted late in the first period for 13 points.

Kevin Durant started to be more assertive in the second quarter with Booker cooling off a bit. Grayson Allen also made his presence felt with his outside shooting to keep Phoenix a step ahead of Dallas.

Luka Doncic started the second period on the bench but caught up with his production. He finished with a game-high 21 points in the first half. Like KD, he became more aggressive with the Suns' defense focusing on Irving. "Luka Legend," however, was called for his third personal foul midway through the quarter, which could be crucial in the second half.

The Phoenix Suns held a slim 63-60 lead after the first 24 minutes of the game.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks game player stats and box scores

Phoenix Suns first-half player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 12 1 1 1 0 3 Jusuf Nurkic 5 5 2 1 1 0 Eric Gordon 10 0 1 2 1 0 Grayson Allen 10 0 2 0 0 0 Devin Booker 16 3 3 0 0 3 Royce O'Neale 5 5 1 1 0 0 Drew Eubanks 0 3 0 0 1 1 Josh Okogie 5 1 0 0 0 0 Nasir Little 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saben Lee 0 1 1 0 0 0

Dallas Mavericks first-half player stats

Player PTS REB AST BLK STL TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- PJ Washington 5 0 1 1 1 1 Dereck Lively II 4 2 1 2 0 0 Kyrie Irving 17 2 2 0 1 1 Luka Doncic 21 4 4 0 0 2 Josh Green 3 1 1 0 1 1 Maxi Kleber 0 1 1 0 1 0 Tim Hardaway Jr. 6 2 0 0 0 1 Derrick Jones Jr. 4 1 1 1 0 0 Daniel Gafford 0 3 1 0 0 0