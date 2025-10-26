Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 25 | 2025-26 NBA Season

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 26, 2025 02:34 GMT
Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 25. (Photo: IMAGN)
Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 25. (Photo: IMAGN)

The NBA's opening week concludes on Saturday with five games on the schedule, including the Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets matchup. The Suns are in the middle of an early three-game road trip, while the Nuggets are playing in their first home game of the season.

Phoenix began the campaign with a come-from-behind win over the Sacramento Kings at home before losing the first game of their road trip against the LA Clippers. The Nuggets, on the other hand, suffered an overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors in their season opener.

Suns coach Jordan Ott used a starting five of Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks, Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro. Nuggets coach David Adelman countered with his lineup of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Score

Suns

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Dillon Brooks11311012174-103-80-0-15
Oso Ighodaro2100003111-30-00-2-14
Ryan Dunn2520102101-20-00-0-4
Grayson Allen9110001163-63-60-0-17
Devin Booker13240040204-71-24-4-12
Royce O'Neale4220012171-31-31-2-14
Nigel Hayes-Davis220000071-40-20-0-2
Nick Richards420002371-10-02-2-2
Khaman Maluach421000161-20-02-2-1
Collin Gillespie311001091-21-20-0-4
Isaiah LiversDNP
Rasheer FlemingDNP
Jordan GoodwinDNP
TEAM54211211914-18-409-239-12-
Nuggets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Aaron Gordon13200000144-81-44-412
Cameron Johnson9200002132-51-24-410
Nikola Jokic47113013161-10-02-216
Jamal Murray14230000175-112-62-213
Christian Braun8022001163-60-12-216
Spencer Jones000000010-00-00-00
Jonas Valanciunas741000282-30-03-41
Tim Hardaway Jr.3000001141-51-40-08
Bruce Brown6220101112-31-21-24
Peyton Watson7101002103-40-01-15
Hunter TysonDNP
Zeke NnajiDNP
DaRon Holmes IIDNP
Jalen PickettDNP
Julian StrawtherDNP
TEAM71201961112-23-466-1919-21-
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

