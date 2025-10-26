Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 25 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The NBA's opening week concludes on Saturday with five games on the schedule, including the Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets matchup. The Suns are in the middle of an early three-game road trip, while the Nuggets are playing in their first home game of the season.

Phoenix began the campaign with a come-from-behind win over the Sacramento Kings at home before losing the first game of their road trip against the LA Clippers. The Nuggets, on the other hand, suffered an overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors in their season opener.

Suns coach Jordan Ott used a starting five of Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks, Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro. Nuggets coach David Adelman countered with his lineup of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Score

Suns

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Dillon Brooks 11 3 1 1 0 1 2 17 4-10 3-8 0-0 -15 Oso Ighodaro 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 1-3 0-0 0-2 -14 Ryan Dunn 2 5 2 0 1 0 2 10 1-2 0-0 0-0 -4 Grayson Allen 9 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3-6 3-6 0-0 -17 Devin Booker 13 2 4 0 0 4 0 20 4-7 1-2 4-4 -12 Royce O'Neale 4 2 2 0 0 1 2 17 1-3 1-3 1-2 -14 Nigel Hayes-Davis 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 7 1-4 0-2 0-0 -2 Nick Richards 4 2 0 0 0 2 3 7 1-1 0-0 2-2 -2 Khaman Maluach 4 2 1 0 0 0 1 6 1-2 0-0 2-2 -1 Collin Gillespie 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 9 1-2 1-2 0-0 -4 Isaiah Livers DNP Rasheer Fleming DNP Jordan Goodwin DNP TEAM 54 21 12 1 1 9 14 - 18-40 9-23 9-12 -

Nuggets

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Aaron Gordon 13 2 0 0 0 0 0 14 4-8 1-4 4-4 12 Cameron Johnson 9 2 0 0 0 0 2 13 2-5 1-2 4-4 10 Nikola Jokic 4 7 11 3 0 1 3 16 1-1 0-0 2-2 16 Jamal Murray 14 2 3 0 0 0 0 17 5-11 2-6 2-2 13 Christian Braun 8 0 2 2 0 0 1 16 3-6 0-1 2-2 16 Spencer Jones 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Jonas Valanciunas 7 4 1 0 0 0 2 8 2-3 0-0 3-4 1 Tim Hardaway Jr. 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 1-5 1-4 0-0 8 Bruce Brown 6 2 2 0 1 0 1 11 2-3 1-2 1-2 4 Peyton Watson 7 1 0 1 0 0 2 10 3-4 0-0 1-1 5 Hunter Tyson DNP Zeke Nnaji DNP DaRon Holmes II DNP Jalen Pickett DNP Julian Strawther DNP TEAM 71 20 19 6 1 1 12 - 23-46 6-19 19-21 -

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

