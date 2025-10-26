Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 25 | 2025-26 NBA Season
The NBA's opening week concludes on Saturday with five games on the schedule, including the Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets matchup. The Suns are in the middle of an early three-game road trip, while the Nuggets are playing in their first home game of the season.
Ad
Phoenix began the campaign with a come-from-behind win over the Sacramento Kings at home before losing the first game of their road trip against the LA Clippers. The Nuggets, on the other hand, suffered an overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors in their season opener.
Suns coach Jordan Ott used a starting five of Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks, Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro. Nuggets coach David Adelman countered with his lineup of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Score
Suns
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Dillon Brooks
11
3
1
1
0
1
2
17
4-10
3-8
0-0
-15
Oso Ighodaro
2
1
0
0
0
0
3
11
1-3
0-0
0-2
-14
Ryan Dunn
2
5
2
0
1
0
2
10
1-2
0-0
0-0
-4
Grayson Allen
9
1
1
0
0
0
1
16
3-6
3-6
0-0
-17
Devin Booker
13
2
4
0
0
4
0
20
4-7
1-2
4-4
-12
Royce O'Neale
4
2
2
0
0
1
2
17
1-3
1-3
1-2
-14
Nigel Hayes-Davis
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
7
1-4
0-2
0-0
-2
Nick Richards
4
2
0
0
0
2
3
7
1-1
0-0
2-2
-2
Khaman Maluach
4
2
1
0
0
0
1
6
1-2
0-0
2-2
-1
Collin Gillespie
3
1
1
0
0
1
0
9
1-2
1-2
0-0
-4
Isaiah Livers
DNP
Rasheer Fleming
DNP
Jordan Goodwin
DNP
TEAM
54
21
12
1
1
9
14
-
18-40
9-23
9-12
-
Ad
Nuggets
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Aaron Gordon
13
2
0
0
0
0
0
14
4-8
1-4
4-4
12
Cameron Johnson
9
2
0
0
0
0
2
13
2-5
1-2
4-4
10
Nikola Jokic
4
7
11
3
0
1
3
16
1-1
0-0
2-2
16
Jamal Murray
14
2
3
0
0
0
0
17
5-11
2-6
2-2
13
Christian Braun
8
0
2
2
0
0
1
16
3-6
0-1
2-2
16
Spencer Jones
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
Jonas Valanciunas
7
4
1
0
0
0
2
8
2-3
0-0
3-4
1
Tim Hardaway Jr.
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
14
1-5
1-4
0-0
8
Bruce Brown
6
2
2
0
1
0
1
11
2-3
1-2
1-2
4
Peyton Watson
7
1
0
1
0
0
2
10
3-4
0-0
1-1
5
Hunter Tyson
DNP
Zeke Nnaji
DNP
DaRon Holmes II
DNP
Jalen Pickett
DNP
Julian Strawther
DNP
TEAM
71
20
19
6
1
1
12
-
23-46
6-19
19-21
-
Ad
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Juan Paolo David
Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.
Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.
What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.
The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.
Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.