Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 27, 2024

The Phoenix Suns were in Mile High City on Wednesday for their third and final showdown with the Denver Nuggets. Phoenix has had two close encounters with the defending champs this season so they are expecting nothing different tonight. The Suns’ vaunted Big Three were cleared to play so it promised to be a slam-bang affair between two teams that met in last year’s playoffs.

As expected, Durant, Beal and Booker, with a little help from Grayson Allen, gave the visitors much-needed lift to open the game. Nikola Jokic only had two points, but the Nuggets didn’t need him to score early. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. came out scorching hot to lead the hosts. The first quarter ended knotted at 29 apiece.

Bol Bol came off the bench to give the Suns a spark in the second frame. KD, Beal and Booker combined for 34 points to continue towing Phoenix in front of the Nuggets.

Denver's offense looked different without Jamal Murray running around Jokic's orbit. Gordon, Porter Jr. and Caldwell-Pope responded to the Suns' Big Three by dropping 35 points of their own. Collin Gillespie also had a Bol-like impact with eight points from the bench.

Phoenix took 59-52 advantage leading into the halftime break.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box scores

Phoenix Suns game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 14 7 2 0 4 3 Drew Eubanks 2 3 1 0 0 0 Bradley Beal 10 3 5 0 0 3 Grayson Allen 8 0 1 0 0 0 Devin Booker 10 3 3 0 0 1 Royce O'Neale 2 7 2 0 0 1 Thad Young 2 4 2 1 0 0 Bol Bol 8 2 1 0 0 0 Eric Gordon 3 0 0 0 0 0 David Roddy - - - - - - - - - - Josh Okogie - - - - - - - - - Nassir Little - - - - - - - - - - Jusuf Nurkic - - - - - - - -- - Udoka Azubuike - - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Thomas - - - - - - - - - -

Denver Nuggets game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Gordon 11 3 1 0 0 0 Michael Porter Jr. 14 4 0 1 0 0 Nikola Jokic 6 3 7 0 0 0 Reggie Jackson 0 1 3 1 0 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 11 4 3 1 0 1 Peyton Watson 0 0 0 0 1 0 Justin Holiday 0 0 0 1 0 0 Collin Gillespie 8 1 1 1 0 0 Christian Braun 0 2 0 0 1 0 Julian Strawther 2 0 0 0 0 0 Braxton Key - - - - - - - - - - Hunter Tyson - - - - - - - - - De'Andre Jordan - - - - - - - - - - Jay Huff - - - - - - - - - - Jalen Pickett - - - - - - - - -

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Nikola Jokic 3-pointers tonight

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker were quite conservative in their collective three-point shooting in the first half. They finished the first 24 minutes with a 4-for-8 clip from deep.

Nikola Jokic took only one attempt from long-range distance and missed it during the same stretch.