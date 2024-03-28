Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 27)

The Phoenix Suns travelled to Mile High City on Wednesday for their third and last face-off with the Denver Nuggets. With two tightly contested matchups already this season against the defending champions, the Suns anticipated another intense showdown.

The Suns' formidable Big 3 were given the green light to play, setting the stage for an electrifying clash between two teams that squared off in last year's playoffs.

As anticipated, Durant, Beal and Booker, supported by Grayson Allen, provided a significant boost for the visiting team at the start of the game. Despite Nikola Jokic only tallying two points, the Nuggets didn't rely on his scoring in the early stages. Instead, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. ignited the hosts with their impressive performances. The first quarter concluded with the score tied at 29 apiece.

Bol Bol entered the game from the bench, providing a much-needed spark for the Suns in the second quarter. KD, Beal and Booker teamed up for a total of 34 points, propelling Phoenix further ahead of the Nuggets.

Denver's offensive dynamics shifted noticeably in the absence of Jamal Murray orchestrating alongside Jokic. However, Gordon, Porter Jr. and Caldwell-Pope stepped up to the challenge posed by the Suns' Big Three, contributing a combined 35 points. Collin Gillespie also made a significant impact off the bench, tallying eight points akin to Bol's earlier performance. As the halftime buzzer sounded, Phoenix held a 59-52 advantage.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets top 5 highlights and viral moments

#5 Aaron Gordon forces the steal and hammers it on the other end

Kevin Durant attempted to exploit Nikola Jokic in the pick-and-roll, but Aaron Gordon remained steadfast, opting not to switch and persistently pursued Durant.

Gordon's defensive effort intensified as he doubled Durant, ultimately intercepting his pass and initiating a fastbreak for Denver. In a swift transition play, Gordon received the ball and emphatically finished with a powerful dunk.

#4 Michael Porter Jr. fadeaway over Bradley Beal

The Nuggets executed flawless offense, demonstrating fluid movement off the ball, strategic cutting, and adeptly finding the open man.

Conversely, Phoenix displayed disciplined defense, effectively limiting options for MPJ as he held the ball, forcing him into a challenging situation. Despite this pressure, MPJ skillfully rose for a fadeaway and successfully converted the difficult shot.

#3 Aaron Gordon hammers it down

Nikola Jokic expertly located Reggie Jackson cutting into the paint, but Jackson faced tough defense from KD near the rim, preventing him from completing the play. Undeterred, Jackson swiftly adjusted, spotting Aaron Gordon's cut and cleverly deceiving Kevin Durant with a well-timed fake before delivering a precise drop-off pass to Gordon for the emphatic dunk, leaving KD sprawled on the court.

#2 Kevin Durant gets his season-high fifth block

Aaron Gordon attempted to maneuver past Kevin Durant in transition, employing a euro step to gain an advantage. However, Durant's remarkable length proved formidable as he expertly timed his defensive move, executing a clean strip and emphatically rejecting Gordon's attempt at the peak of his jump. Impressively, Durant achieved this defensive feat without committing a foul, marking his fifth successful defensive play of the game.

#1 Kevin Durant draws the charge to seal the game

In the closing moments of the game, as the Nuggets mounted a final desperate push, Aaron Gordon aggressively drove along the baseline, attempting to spin past Kevin Durant.

However, Durant anticipated Gordon's move brilliantly, positioning himself to intercept and absorb the contact, ultimately drawing the charge. Durant executed the defensive play flawlessly, avoiding any foul call while securing possession for the Suns, further thwarting the Nuggets' comeback attempt.

The Suns bounced back and beat the Nuggets 104-97 on the road and take the season series lead at 2-1.