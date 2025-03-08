Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score (Mar. 7) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns took on the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Friday night. The game is the first of a four-game road trip. The focus will be on seeding, as teams vie for the best possible finish. While the Nuggets are better placed with a 40-22 record, Kevin Durant and the Suns have struggled this season and have yet to break into the top 10 in the West.
On Friday, it was familiar woes in the first half for the visitors as their erratic play on both ends of the floor saw the Nuggets carve out a 68-56 lead at halftime. Devin Booker led the side with 12 points while Durant had 11. The Nuggets had three players in double-figures with Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic, and Christian Braun chipping recording 17,13, and 10 points respectively.
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score
Phoenix Suns player stats and box score
Denver Nuggets player stats and box score
Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.