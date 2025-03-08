Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score (Mar. 7) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Mar 08, 2025 04:17 GMT
Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Source: Getty
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score (Mar. 7) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns took on the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Friday night. The game is the first of a four-game road trip. The focus will be on seeding, as teams vie for the best possible finish. While the Nuggets are better placed with a 40-22 record, Kevin Durant and the Suns have struggled this season and have yet to break into the top 10 in the West.

Ad

On Friday, it was familiar woes in the first half for the visitors as their erratic play on both ends of the floor saw the Nuggets carve out a 68-56 lead at halftime. Devin Booker led the side with 12 points while Durant had 11. The Nuggets had three players in double-figures with Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic, and Christian Braun chipping recording 17,13, and 10 points respectively.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLK
Kevin Durant114200
Bol Bol33110
Nick Richards103000
Bradley Beal80400
Devin Booker121410
Grayson Allen30000
Tyus Jones00310
Mason Plumlee36 000
Royce O'Neale30 210
Colin Gillespie30 000
Ad

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLK
Michael Porter Jr.20101
Aaron Gordon171000
Nikola Jokic138910
Christian Braun102400
Jamal Murray60430
Russell Westbrook91110
Peyton Watson8 1 101
Zeke Nnaji3 0 000

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी