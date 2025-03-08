Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score (Mar. 7) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns took on the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Friday night. The game is the first of a four-game road trip. The focus will be on seeding, as teams vie for the best possible finish. While the Nuggets are better placed with a 40-22 record, Kevin Durant and the Suns have struggled this season and have yet to break into the top 10 in the West.

Ad

On Friday, it was familiar woes in the first half for the visitors as their erratic play on both ends of the floor saw the Nuggets carve out a 68-56 lead at halftime. Devin Booker led the side with 12 points while Durant had 11. The Nuggets had three players in double-figures with Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic, and Christian Braun chipping recording 17,13, and 10 points respectively.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Ad

Trending

Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK Kevin Durant 11 4 2 0 0 Bol Bol 3 3 1 1 0 Nick Richards 10 3 0 0 0 Bradley Beal 8 0 4 0 0 Devin Booker 12 1 4 1 0 Grayson Allen 3 0 0 0 0 Tyus Jones 0 0 3 1 0 Mason Plumlee 3 6 0 0 0 Royce O'Neale 3 0 2 1 0 Colin Gillespie 3 0 0 0 0

Ad

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK Michael Porter Jr. 2 0 1 0 1 Aaron Gordon 17 1 0 0 0 Nikola Jokic 13 8 9 1 0 Christian Braun 10 2 4 0 0 Jamal Murray 6 0 4 3 0 Russell Westbrook 9 1 1 1 0 Peyton Watson 8 1 1 0 1 Zeke Nnaji 3 0 0 0 0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback