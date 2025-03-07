The Phoenix Suns will play the Denver Nuggets on Friday for their fourth meeting of the 2024/25 NBA season. The Suns have been struggling with a 3-7 record over their last 10 games. The team holds the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a record of 29-33, 2.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks at 10.

The Nuggets have been on a fine run, winning seven out of their last 10 games. Currently, they hold the third seed in the Western Conference with a record of 40-22, just 0.5 games behind the second seed, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Suns-Nuggets game will kick off from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, March 7, 2025. The match will go live at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT) and can be streamed live via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Suns (+240) vs Nuggets (-294)

Odds: Suns (+7.5) vs. Nuggets (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Suns (o237 -110) vs. Nuggets (u237 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have won all three fixtures against the Phoenix Suns this season. Nikola Jokic has been the team’s standout performer against Phoenix, recording 27.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 3 games. At the time of writing, the Nuggets find themselves in a much better position than Phoenix and are favorites to win tonight’s game.

It is worth noting that the Suns’ star guard, Devin Booker has only participated in one of this team’s three games against Denver this season. With both Booker and Durant available for tomorrow’s game, this will be the first time that the Nuggets face the Phoenix Suns with both their superstars in the lineup. So, this game could end up going either way.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineup

Suns

PG: Devin Booker | SG: Grayson Allen | SF: Kevin Durant | PF: Bol Bol | C: Nick Richards

Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Christian Braun | SF: Michael Porter Jr. | PF: Peyton Watson | C: Nikola Jokic

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Nikola Jokic averages 23.0 points, 13.8 rebounds and 11.8 assists over his last five games. While he has averaged 27.7 points against the Suns this season his recent form shows that his scoring numbers have fallen off. It would be smart to bet on Jokic going under his points prop of 27.5.

Kevin Durant averages 26.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in his last five outings. He has also managed to put up at least 25 points in both his meetings against the Nuggets this season. So, it could pay off to bet on Durant surpassing his points prop of 24.5.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Prediction

Bookmakers predict the Denver Nuggets to win tonight, which will likely be the case. The Nuggets have been far better than the Suns this season and will likely play with some extra motivation tonight as they look to sweep their regular season series against the Suns.

