Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 11, 2024

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors met for the fourth and final time this season on Saturday. Phoenix, which is unbeaten in the season series, was looking to complete the sweep on the Warriors’ home court. The superstars of both teams were healthy, which allowed the game to live up to the expectation

Saturday’s encounter was also the first time Jusuf Nurkic and Draymond Green were on the same court since December. The last time they were on the floor together, Green was ejected for violently striking Jukic in the neck. It didn’t take long for them to have their testy exchanges.

After the first 24 minutes, the Golden State Warriors took a slim 59-58 halftime lead. Jonathan Kuminga had a team-high 14 points while Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 15. Gary Payton II had a big first half, hitting nine points on 4-for-4 shooting.

Kevin Durant led the Phoenix Suns with a game-high 15 points. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker combined for 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting. The fans at Chase Center were engaged due to the end-to-end action and the interesting subplots in the game.

The third quarter was all about Steph Curry and Devin Booker. Golden State’s two-time MVP had 12 points while Phoenix's superstar countered with 11. Durant missed a couple of open looks and didn’t score a basket or free throw. After another 12 minutes, the hosts were only up 84-82.

The fourth period, particularly the last three minutes, was a classic. The superstars traded one clutch basket after another with none bigger than Curry's 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to give the Dubs a 113-112 victory.

The Suns had two opportunities to try and win the game but Devin Booker was fouled by Andrew Wiggins during an inbounds play. With 0.6 remaining, Phoenix couldn't even get a shot off as Kevin Durant was bottled up by Draymond Green.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors game player stats

Phoenix Suns game player stats

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were huge in the fourth quarter. The former had nine points while Booker nearly dragged Phoenix to the win with 12 in the final period.

Suns coach Frank Vogel went deep into his rotation as he played 10 players in the back-and-forth matchup.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 24 10 7 1 3 6 10-25 2-8 2-8 0 Jusuf Nurkic 6 6 3 0 1 2 3-7 0-1 0-0 -4 Bradley Beal 15 5 6 3 0 2 7-16 1-4 0-0 -2 Grayson Allen 10 4 2 0 0 0 4-11 2-6 0-0 +2 Devin Booker 32 4 6 1 0 2 11-21 2-8 8-9 -3 Royce O'Neale 3 4 1 1 1 1 1-3 1-2 0-0 +4 Drew Eubanks 4 4 1 2 1 0 1-1 0-0 2-2 +3 Josh Okogie 8 1 1 1 1 0 3-3 2-2 0-0 -2 Bol Bol 3 2 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 1-1 +2 Eric Gordon 7 1 0 1 0 1 2-5 1-3 2-2 -5

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 30 points, including the go-ahed 3-pointer. Jonathan Kuminga had another superb night backing up the superstar point guard. The emerging forward finished with 21 points.

Draymond Green had another impactful night on both ends of the court. He finished with 15 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and several key defensive stops down the stretch.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 15 7 9 1 0 5 7-9 1-3 0-0 +3 Jonathan Kuminga 21 5 2 0 0 1 9-17 0-1 3-5 -2 Andrew Wiggins 12 5 3 1 0 0 5-13 1-4 1-2 +2 Steph Curry 30 9 6 1 0 3 10-22 9-16 1-2 +2 Klay Thompson 5 2 1 1 1 1 2-10 1-7 0-0 -3 Dario Saric 0 2 2 1 0 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 -10 Kevon Looney 3 4 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 1-2 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis 0 3 1 0 0 1 0-2 0-0 0-0 +4 Gary Payton II 11 3 2 1 2 0 5-5 1-1 0-0 -2 Lester Quinones 6 3 0 0 0 0 2-6 2-4 0-0 -3 Brandin Podziemski 10 8 7 0 0 2 4-12 2-3 0-0 +5

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors game player ratings

Phoenix Suns game player ratings

Four players from the Suns had negative player ratings in the loss to the Warriors. Jusuf Nurkic had the worst net rating with -6.9 among the starters. Josh Okogie's -22.7 grade was a team-low.

Here are the Suns' advanced player ratings:

Players OFF Rating DEF Rating NET Rating Kevin Durant 114.9 114.9 0.0 Grayson Allen 112.2 109.5 2.7 Jusuf Nurkic 106.9 113.8 -6.9 Bradley Beal 111.0 108.2 2.7 Devin Booker 104.8 109.6 -4.9 Eric Gordon 98.0 105.9 -7.9 Royce O'Neale 84.6 69.2 15.4 Drew Eubanks 91.7 83.3 8.3 Bol Bol 110.5 100.0 10.5 Josh Okogie 100.0 122.7 -22.7

Golden State Warriors game player ratings

Nine of the Warriors who saw action had positive net ratings led by Steph Curry (+11.9) among the starters. In limited minutes, Trayce Jackson-Davis had +33.3, which topped the entire team.

Here are the Warriors' advanced player ratings:

Players OFF Rating DEF Rating NET Rating Andrew Wiggins 116.1 109.4 6.8 Jonathan Kuminga 104.1 103.9 0.1 Draymond Green 116.9 110.6 6.3 Klay Thompson 105.7 103.5 2.2 Steph Curry 121.3 109.5 11.9 Gary Payton II 100.0 97.2 2.8 Brandin Podziemski 103.9 96.1 7.8 Lester Quinones 84.1 93.0 -8.9 Kevon Looney 100.0 83.3 16.7 Dario Saric 91.3 129.2 -37.9 Trayce Jackson-Davis 100.0 66.7 33.3

