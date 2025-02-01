Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 31) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns methodically won every quarter to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-105 on Friday. Devin Booker, who had 17 first-half points, Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen pushed the Suns to a 62-51 halftime advantage. Phoenix steadily added to the lead to win by a comfortable margin.

Booker finished the game with 31 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and one steal. Kevin Durant, who struggled in the second half, tallied 19 points, six rebounds and three assists. The Suns bench stepped up behind Bradley Beal, who contributed 21 points. Allen did not score in the second half but ended the game with 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Steph Curry had another forgettable night. The All-Star starter had 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting, including 1-for-6 from deep. Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody combined for 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 19 6 3 1 1 1 6-13 5-9 2-4 +16 Ryan Dunn 4 1 2 0 0 0 2-5 0-1 0-0 +5 Nick Richards 14 16 1 0 2 3 6-8 0-0 2-2 +19 Tyus Jones 6 0 6 0 0 1 2-5 1-3 1-1 +23 Devin Booker 31 5 11 1 0 2 12-23 5-11 2-3 +28 Royce O'Neale 6 2 4 0 0 0 2-4 2-4 0-0 +15 Mason Plumlee 10 6 3 0 4 0 4-5 0-0 2-3 +1 Bol Bol 4 1 1 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 2-2 -2 Oso Ighodaro 2 1 1 1 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 -2 Monte Morris 0 0 0 1 0 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 -2 Bradley Beal 21 2 2 2 0 5 9-12 3-3 0-1 +10 Damioon Lee 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -2 Grayson Allen 11 6 7 1 0 0 4-6 3-5 0-0 +17 Collin Gillespie 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -1 Jusuf Nurkic DNP - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Andrew Wiggins 17 8 6 2 1 0 6-20 1-5 4-5 -26 Quinten Post 9 8 2 0 1 0 3-9 2-4 1-1 -17 Stephen Curry 14 3 3 0 2 2 5-14 1-6 3-3 -18 Buddy Hield 13 3 2 1 1 3 5-7 3-5 0-0 -9 Gary Payton II 3 3 0 0 0 1 1-6 0-1 1-2 -11 Kevon Looney 2 4 1 1 0 0 1-2 0-0 1-1 -1 Lindy Waters III 0 1 0 1 0 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 -1 Trayce Jackson-Davis 2 1 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 2-2 -6 Gui Santos 5 1 2 0 0 1 1-3 0-1 3-4 -4 Kyle Anderson 4 2 1 0 0 1 2-3 0-1 0-0 -7 Dennis Schroder 5 6 5 4 1 1 2-8 1-5 0-2 -13 Moses Moody 17 6 1 1 0 0 5-10 4-7 3-5 -6 Brandin Podziemski 14 3 3 1 0 3 5-9 4-7 0-0 -6

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Game Summary

The Phoenix Suns started a four-game road trip on Friday with another matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Kevin Durant and his teammates want revenge after losing to the Dubs 109-105 in San Francisco in late December. With a victory, the Suns could take a 2-1 series lead.

Kevin Durant, Nick Richards and Devin Booker combined for 22 of the Suns' 30-point first-quarter output. Richards added six rebounds and one block to his tally. The Phoenix bench contributed eight points, three rebounds and two assists.

Moses Moody and Buddy Hield combined for 12 points to help keep the Warriors in step. Steph Curry attempted only one shot and missed it. Golden State trailed 30-27 at the end of the first quarter.

The Golden State Warriors held Durant to a point in the second quarter, but Booker kept going while Bradley Beal added nine points. Grayson Allen contributed 11 points to help the Suns take a 62-51 halftime lead.

Andrew Wiggins and Buddy Hield had 23 points, six assists and six rebounds together. Curry finished the first half with two points on 1-for-5 shooting and missed both 3-point attempts.

Expand Tweet

The Phoenix Suns continued to pull away from the Warriors in the third quarter. Phoenix went 5-for-9 from deep, a key reason it won the period 36-28. Devin Booker, who had eight points and two assists in the quarter, carried the team to a 98-79 lead with 12 minutes left to play.

The Golden State Warriors refused to quit, but the Suns just could not be denied. Phoenix walked away from Chase Center with a 130-105 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback