  • Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 31) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 01, 2025 08:47 GMT
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score for Jan. 31 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Phoenix Suns methodically won every quarter to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-105 on Friday. Devin Booker, who had 17 first-half points, Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen pushed the Suns to a 62-51 halftime advantage. Phoenix steadily added to the lead to win by a comfortable margin.

Booker finished the game with 31 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and one steal. Kevin Durant, who struggled in the second half, tallied 19 points, six rebounds and three assists. The Suns bench stepped up behind Bradley Beal, who contributed 21 points. Allen did not score in the second half but ended the game with 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Steph Curry had another forgettable night. The All-Star starter had 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting, including 1-for-6 from deep. Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody combined for 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kevin Durant19631116-135-92-4+16
Ryan Dunn4120002-50-10-0+5
Nick Richards141610236-80-02-2+19
Tyus Jones6060012-51-31-1+23
Devin Booker3151110212-235-112-3+28
Royce O'Neale6240002-42-40-0+15
Mason Plumlee10630404-50-02-3+1
Bol Bol4110011-10-02-2-2
Oso Ighodaro2111011-10-00-0-2
Monte Morris0001000-30-10-0-2
Bradley Beal21222059-123-30-1+10
Damioon Lee0100000-20-20-0-2
Grayson Allen11671004-63-50-0+17
Collin Gillespie2100001-10-00-0-1
Jusuf NurkicDNP- --------

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Andrew Wiggins17862106-201-54-5-26
Quinten Post9820103-92-41-1-17
Stephen Curry14330225-141-63-3-18
Buddy Hield13321135-73-50-0-9
Gary Payton II3300011-60-11-2-11
Kevon Looney2411001-20-01-1-1
Lindy Waters III0101000-30-20-0-1
Trayce Jackson-Davis2100000-20-02-2-6
Gui Santos5120011-30-13-4-4
Kyle Anderson4210012-30-10-0-7
Dennis Schroder5654112-81-50-2-13
Moses Moody17611005-104-73-5-6
Brandin Podziemski14331035-94-70-0-6

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Game Summary

The Phoenix Suns started a four-game road trip on Friday with another matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Kevin Durant and his teammates want revenge after losing to the Dubs 109-105 in San Francisco in late December. With a victory, the Suns could take a 2-1 series lead.

Kevin Durant, Nick Richards and Devin Booker combined for 22 of the Suns' 30-point first-quarter output. Richards added six rebounds and one block to his tally. The Phoenix bench contributed eight points, three rebounds and two assists.

Moses Moody and Buddy Hield combined for 12 points to help keep the Warriors in step. Steph Curry attempted only one shot and missed it. Golden State trailed 30-27 at the end of the first quarter.

The Golden State Warriors held Durant to a point in the second quarter, but Booker kept going while Bradley Beal added nine points. Grayson Allen contributed 11 points to help the Suns take a 62-51 halftime lead.

Andrew Wiggins and Buddy Hield had 23 points, six assists and six rebounds together. Curry finished the first half with two points on 1-for-5 shooting and missed both 3-point attempts.

The Phoenix Suns continued to pull away from the Warriors in the third quarter. Phoenix went 5-for-9 from deep, a key reason it won the period 36-28. Devin Booker, who had eight points and two assists in the quarter, carried the team to a 98-79 lead with 12 minutes left to play.

The Golden State Warriors refused to quit, but the Suns just could not be denied. Phoenix walked away from Chase Center with a 130-105 win.

Edited by Michael Macasero
