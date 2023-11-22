Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and betting tips | Nov. 22, 2023

The Phoenix Suns (8-6) and Golden State Warriors (7-8) will face off in a Western Conference clash on Wednesday, November 22. Steve Kerr's Warriors broke their six-game losing streak with a recent win over the Houston Rockets and will look to continue rebuilding their momentum.

Golden State will also have the rest advantage in their game against Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, November 21, and will be playing their second night of a back-to-back when they face the Warriors.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Teams: Phoenix Suns (8-6) vs. Golden State Warriors (7-8)

Date and Time: Nov. 19, 2023 | 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Preview

The Golden State Warriors will head into the contest against the Phoenix Suns without Draymond Green, who continues to serve his five-game suspension for putting Rudy Gobert into a chokehold. Gary Payton II is questionable heading into the game as he's dealing with a left foot sprain.

Phoenix will be without Bradley Beal, who has been struggling for health and availability to begin the season. Yuta Watanabe is listed as questionable, and Damion Lee is also out. Still, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are both available to participate, which should make the game between the two powerhouses a fun watch.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Projected starting lineups

The Golden State Warriors starting lineup could look like this: Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney.

The Warriors are committing to a small-ball approach without Draymond Green in the rotation. However, Wiggins, Paul, and Thompson have all struggled to find their rhythm on offense, which has hurt Golden State's overall style of play.

The Phoenix Suns starting five could look like this: Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon, Kevin Durant, and Jusuf Nurkic.

The Phoenix Suns have considerable firepower in their starting five and a playmaking big man in Nurkic. However, Frank Vogel hasn't found a consistent balance between offense and defense with his primary unit to begin the season.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Betting tips

Kevin Durant enters the game against the Golden State Warriors as a -106 to score over 31.5 points. He has achieved this feat in four of his last 10 games. You can get the under for -115.

Steph Curry is -104 to score over 30.5 points and has done so in four of his last 10 outings. You can get the under for -120.

Andrew Wiggins has grabbed 4.5 or more rebounds in eight of his last 10 outings for the Golden State Warriors. He is a -130 to go over 4.5 against the Suns and +110 on the under.

Klay Thompson is a +120 to hit over 3.5 threes against Phoenix. He's hit more than 3.5 perimeter shots twice in his last 10 outings. The under of -138 could be a good option here.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are a marginal underdog against the Phoenix Suns with a +2 spread and +118 money line. Steve Kerr's team has struggled throughout November and may find the Suns' firepower too much to handle. Nevertheless, Steph Curry and Chris Paul can be a handful in the backcourt.

With the bookies expecting a close game, it will be hard to project a winner. However, Golden State has recently got back into the win column and will be motivated to keep putting wins on the board, which could give them a slight edge.