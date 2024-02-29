Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report for February 29 | 2023-24 NBA season 

The offensively-stacked Phoenix Suns will be looking to move past their recent wobble when they host the Houston Rockets at the Footprint Center on Thursday, February 29th. The Suns have gone 3-3 in their last 6 games and will be looking to build on the momentum gained from their victory over the LA Lakers. It came as a result of brilliance from both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, who have been in fine form during the continued absence of Bradley Beal.

The Rockets, on the other hand, are reeling from 2 back-to-back losses. However, they did beat the Suns as recently as 24th February.

The win saw the likes of Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore contribute 15 points each off the bench, with the former also racking up 10 rebounds. He was not the only one with a double-double, as Jabari Smith Jr. contributed with 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet also returned 23 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Both teams are struggling with multiple injuries for the return matchup and will be looking at the above-mentioned stars to deliver once again.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Injury Reports

While the Suns are still reeling from a hamstring injury to Bradley Beal, the Rockets also have multiple players absent for the clash.

Phoenix Suns Injury Reports for February 29th

The Phoenix Suns have several players dealing with injuries heading into their matchup against the Houston Rockets. First and foremost, Bradley Beal’s worrying absence is bound to concern fans, as the Suns will need the 3-time All-Star to mount a title challenge.

Beal last played against the Sacramento Kings on February 13th, and is not the only star the Suns are missing. Gametime decisions will be made on Eric Gordon and Jusuf Nurkic, while Damion Lee is another long-term absentee.

Player Injury Status Jusuf Nurkic Ankle Questionable Eric Gordon Groin Questionable Bradley Beal Hamstring Out Damion Lee Knee Out

Houston Rockets Injury Reports for February 29th

The Houston Rockets are also contending with injuries. Tari Eason has been ruled out, while Steven Adams continues to be an absentee since his move from the Memphis Grizzlies. The Rockets will be able to count on the rest of their roster and are in better shape than the Suns.

Player Injury Status Steven Adams Knee Out Tari Eason Lower Leg Out

How to Watch the Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets clash?

Set to be played at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, the match will be telecast live on Arizona's Family 3TV and Arizona's Family Sports, along with the Space City Home Network. The radio broadcast will occur on SiriusXM KMVP 98.7 / KSUN 790 AM / 93.3 FM, as well as on KSUN 790 AM / 93.3 FM.

The game can also be streamed online via the NBA League Pass or a subscription to FUBO TV.