Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (March 16) | 2024-25 NBA season

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers was one of the eight games scheduled in the NBA on Sunday. While the Lakers fought valiantly against the Denver Nuggets without most of their starting players on Friday, they got their big man Jaxson Hayes and star player Luka Doncic against the Suns.

On the other hand, the Suns had all three of their stars, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, starting the game. The Lakers had a strong start in the game despite missing LeBron James.

The first quarter ended with the Lakers taking a 16-point lead by outscoring the Suns by 31-15. Doncic had a strong first quarter, scoring 13 points in 12 minutes.

The Lakers continued their dominating run in the second quarter as well. They extended their lead to 17 points (54-37) by halftime. Both Austin Reaves and Jaxon Hayes caught fire in the second quarter. By halftime, Doncic had 17 points and 6 assists. Hayes and Reaves both had 13 points and 3 rebounds each at halftime.

Most of the Suns starters struggled from the field. Kevin Durant, Dunn and Beal all shot under 40% from the field. Durant, who shot under 12% through two quarters, missed all of his last eight shots in the game. Brooker led all scorers with 9 points, however, he struggled with 3 fouls at halftime.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Jaxson Hayes 13 3 0 0 1 0 Dorian Finney-Smith 0 3 2 0 0 0 Austin Reaves 13 3 1 1 0 1 Jordan Goodwin 2 1 0 0 0 0 Luka Doncic 17 4 6 2 0 4 Gabe Vincent 6 1 1 0 0 0 Dalton Knecht 3 2 0 0 0 0 Christian Koloko 0 2 0 0 0 1

Bronny James

Cam Reddish

Alex Len



Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Royce O'Neale 4 4 1 0 0 1 R. Dunn 3 1 0 1 0 0 Kevin Durant 4 4 1 0 0 3 Devin Booker 9 1 1 1 0 2 N. Richards 4 0 0 0 1 1 B. Beal 4 2 0 0 0 1

