Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 3) | 2025 NBA Preseason

The Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers opened their preseason schedules with a showdown on Friday at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Phoenix sidelined Jalen Green due to a hamstring issue, but Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks started. The hosts were without LeBron James and Luka Doncic, who were ruled out before the game.

Grayson Allen, Booker and Brooks came out hot, but Los Angeles kept up behind Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Both teams removed their starters halfway through the first quarter, which the Suns eventually dominated 31-16.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Ryan Dunn 2 Dillon Brooks 3 Oso Ighodaro 0 Grayson Allen 8 Devin Booker 4 Royce O'Neal 6 Nigel Hayes 0 Nick Richards 5 Collin Gillespie 3

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rui Hachimura 4 Jarred Vanderbilt 0 Jake LaRavia 0 Deandre Ayton 1 Austin Reaves 9 Jaxson Hayes 1 Nate Williams 0 Nick Smith Jr. 0 Bronny James 1 Dalton Knecht 0

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

