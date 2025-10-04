  • home icon
  Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 3) | 2025 NBA Preseason

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 04, 2025 02:43 GMT
Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 3) | 2025 NBA Preseason.

The Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers opened their preseason schedules with a showdown on Friday at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Phoenix sidelined Jalen Green due to a hamstring issue, but Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks started. The hosts were without LeBron James and Luka Doncic, who were ruled out before the game.

Grayson Allen, Booker and Brooks came out hot, but Los Angeles kept up behind Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Both teams removed their starters halfway through the first quarter, which the Suns eventually dominated 31-16.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Ryan Dunn2
Dillon Brooks3
Oso Ighodaro0
Grayson Allen8
Devin Booker4
Royce O'Neal6
Nigel Hayes0
Nick Richards5
Collin Gillespie3
LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rui Hachimura4
Jarred Vanderbilt0
Jake LaRavia0
Deandre Ayton1
Austin Reaves9
Jaxson Hayes1
Nate Williams0
Nick Smith Jr.0
Bronny James1
Dalton Knecht0

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
