  Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 26, 2025 02:15 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score for Feb. 25 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Phoenix Suns capped off a five-game road trip on Tuesday with a showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies. Phoenix, 0-2 against their hosts, could keep the season series alive with a victory. Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker led the Suns.

The Grizzlies, on the road since Feb. 11, returned to Memphis to open a five-game homestand. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey and Desmond Bane were all cleared to play against the Suns.

Phoenix leaned on balanced scoring to take a 34-31 first-quarter advantage. Kevin Durant and Bol Bol combined for 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists to help the Suns grab the lead.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 10 points early before his teammates stepped up. Ja Morant went 0-for-6, including 0-for-3 from deep, but hit two free throws.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The second quarter of the Suns-Grizzlies was mostly a defensive struggle. Memphis limited Durant to three points in the period, but Devin Booker and Bradley Beal picked up the slack. Phoenix edged the home team 28-27 for a 62-58 halftime lead.

JJJ, Santi Aldama and Jaylen Wells kept the Grizzlies in the game. Morant ended the first half with six points behind six free throws. The point guard went 0-for-8, including 0-for-5 from behind the arc.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kevin Durant1463
Nick Richards630
Bol Bol840
Bradley Beal1117
Devin Booker1204
Royce O'Neale320
Ryan Dunn010
Mason Plumlee241
Tyus Jones312
Grayson Allen311
Oso Ighodaro----------
Damion Lee----------
Vasilije Micic- - --------
Collin Gillespie- - --------
TyTy Washington Jr.- - --------
Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaren Jackson Jr.1341
Jaylen Wells941
Zach Edey861
Ja Morant624
Desmond Bane612
Brandon Clarke730
Santi Aldama911
GG Jackson013
Luke Kennard001
Vince Williams Jr.000
Marvin Bagley III----------
Lamar Stevens----------
Jay Huff- - --------
John Konchar- - --------
Scotty Pippen Jr.- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the grame progresses

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Michael Macasero
