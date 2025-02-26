Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns capped off a five-game road trip on Tuesday with a showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies. Phoenix, 0-2 against their hosts, could keep the season series alive with a victory. Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker led the Suns.

The Grizzlies, on the road since Feb. 11, returned to Memphis to open a five-game homestand. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey and Desmond Bane were all cleared to play against the Suns.

Phoenix leaned on balanced scoring to take a 34-31 first-quarter advantage. Kevin Durant and Bol Bol combined for 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists to help the Suns grab the lead.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 10 points early before his teammates stepped up. Ja Morant went 0-for-6, including 0-for-3 from deep, but hit two free throws.

The second quarter of the Suns-Grizzlies was mostly a defensive struggle. Memphis limited Durant to three points in the period, but Devin Booker and Bradley Beal picked up the slack. Phoenix edged the home team 28-27 for a 62-58 halftime lead.

JJJ, Santi Aldama and Jaylen Wells kept the Grizzlies in the game. Morant ended the first half with six points behind six free throws. The point guard went 0-for-8, including 0-for-5 from behind the arc.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 14 6 3 Nick Richards 6 3 0 Bol Bol 8 4 0 Bradley Beal 11 1 7 Devin Booker 12 0 4 Royce O'Neale 3 2 0 Ryan Dunn 0 1 0 Mason Plumlee 2 4 1 Tyus Jones 3 1 2 Grayson Allen 3 1 1 Oso Ighodaro - - - - - - - - - - Damion Lee - - - - - - - - - - Vasilije Micic - - - - - - - - - - Collin Gillespie - - - - - - - - - - TyTy Washington Jr. - - - - - - - - - -

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaren Jackson Jr. 13 4 1 Jaylen Wells 9 4 1 Zach Edey 8 6 1 Ja Morant 6 2 4 Desmond Bane 6 1 2 Brandon Clarke 7 3 0 Santi Aldama 9 1 1 GG Jackson 0 1 3 Luke Kennard 0 0 1 Vince Williams Jr. 0 0 0 Marvin Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - Lamar Stevens - - - - - - - - - - Jay Huff - - - - - - - - - - John Konchar - - - - - - - - - - Scotty Pippen Jr. - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the grame progresses

