Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 10) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns took on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Phoenix, winless in three tries against the home team, hoped to break through in the final meeting between the two teams. The Suns entered the game without Bradley Beal, but Kevin Durant and Devin Booker lined up for tip-off.

Ad

Durant started the game on fire, going 5-for-8, including 4-for-5 from behind the arc. The former MVP drained a 3-pointer late to push the Suns to a 34-26 advantage after the first quarter.

The Grizzlies turned the table on the Suns in the second quarter. Memphis won the period 31-25 to cut the deficit to 59-57 at halftime. Ja Morant scattered 13 points in the first half. Cam Spencer came off the bench to add 11 points.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 20 2 1 Nick Richards 6 9 2 Bol Bol 7 0 0 Tyus Jones 6 3 4 Devin Booker 7 5 3 Royce O'Neale 3 2 1 Ryan Dunn 0 0 0 Mason Plumlee 1 4 1 Grayson Allen 9 1 1 Collin Gillespie 0 1 2 Oso Ighodaro - - - - - - - - - - Damion Lee - - - - - - - - - - Vasilije Micic - - - - - - - - - - Ty Ty Washington Jr. - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- GG Jackson 4 1 1 Jaylen Wells 2 5 1 Jay Huff 3 0 0 Ja Morant 13 1 3 Desmond Bane 7 5 1 Marvin Bagley III 5 3 0 Lamar Stevens 6 3 2 John Konchar 0 1 0 Scotty Pippen Jr. 6 0 1 Cam Spencer 11 2 1 Zach Edey - - - - - - - - - - Yuki Kawamura - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback