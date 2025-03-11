  • home icon
  Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 10) | 2024-25 NBA season

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 10) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 11, 2025 01:14 GMT
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score for Mar. 10 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Phoenix Suns took on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Phoenix, winless in three tries against the home team, hoped to break through in the final meeting between the two teams. The Suns entered the game without Bradley Beal, but Kevin Durant and Devin Booker lined up for tip-off.

Durant started the game on fire, going 5-for-8, including 4-for-5 from behind the arc. The former MVP drained a 3-pointer late to push the Suns to a 34-26 advantage after the first quarter.

The Grizzlies turned the table on the Suns in the second quarter. Memphis won the period 31-25 to cut the deficit to 59-57 at halftime. Ja Morant scattered 13 points in the first half. Cam Spencer came off the bench to add 11 points.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kevin Durant2021
Nick Richards692
Bol Bol700
Tyus Jones634
Devin Booker753
Royce O'Neale321
Ryan Dunn000
Mason Plumlee141
Grayson Allen911
Collin Gillespie012
Oso Ighodaro----------
Damion Lee----------
Vasilije Micic- - --------
Ty Ty Washington Jr.- - --------
Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
GG Jackson411
Jaylen Wells251
Jay Huff300
Ja Morant1313
Desmond Bane751
Marvin Bagley III530
Lamar Stevens632
John Konchar010
Scotty Pippen Jr.601
Cam Spencer112 1
Zach Edey- - --------
Yuki Kawamura- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

