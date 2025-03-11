Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 10) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns took on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Phoenix, winless in three tries against the home team, hoped to break through in the final meeting between the two teams. The Suns entered the game without Bradley Beal, but Kevin Durant and Devin Booker lined up for tip-off.
Durant started the game on fire, going 5-for-8, including 4-for-5 from behind the arc. The former MVP drained a 3-pointer late to push the Suns to a 34-26 advantage after the first quarter.
The Grizzlies turned the table on the Suns in the second quarter. Memphis won the period 31-25 to cut the deficit to 59-57 at halftime. Ja Morant scattered 13 points in the first half. Cam Spencer came off the bench to add 11 points.
