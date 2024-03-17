Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 17, 2024

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 17, 2024

The Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks game will be the second and final head-to-head meeting this season. It is another 2021 NBA Finals rematch between the Suns and the Bucks, with fans eager to see how it goes down. The last time they faced one another this season was on Feb. 6, 2024, when the Suns secured a 114-106 win.

Tonight, it was a thrilling first quarter in this much-anticipated matchup, finishing with a 3-point lead for the Milwaukee Bucks at 39-36. It was a team effort showing for the home team as they were playing without their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, it also marked the return of Bucks forward Khris Middleton, who last played on Feb. 6, 2024, against the Suns. In that game, he logged eight minutes of action as he suffered a left ankle sprain. He scored 6 points on 2-of-3 shooting during that game.

He looked good in his limited showing so far tonight, as the shooting touch remains intact.

Heading into the second quarter, it was an incredible showing for Bucks forward Bobby Portis, as the Phoenix Suns had no answer for him. From shotmaking to cleaning the rebounding glass, Portis' offensive production coming off the bench did more than enough to catapult a strong close in the first half for the Bucks.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks game player stats and box scores

Phoenix Suns game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kevin Durant8321013-60-22-2-22
Jusuf Nurkic6660012-30-02-2-18
Bradley Beal9210103-60-13-4-16
Grayson Allen12140013-63-53-3-13
Devin Booker15340027-110-21-2-13
Royce O'Neale2330001-50-30-0-13
Drew Eubanks4100002-20-00-0-2
Bol Bol2100001-10-00-0-2
Eric Gordon2100011-20-00-0-11
Thaddeus YoungDNP - Coach's Decision
Ish WainrightDNP - Coach's Decision
David RoddyDNP - Coach's Decision
Nassir LittleDNP - Coach's Decision
Udoka AzubuikeDNP - Coach's Decision

Milwaukee Bucks game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jae Crowder10103004-62-30-0+17
Khris Middleton8140013-52-20-0+1
Brook Lopez10310104-62-40-0+5
Damian Lillard142120015-102-42-2+20
Malik Beasley9120003-53-50-0+10
Bobby Portis256120010-135-50-0+17
Patrick Beverley3131001-51-20-0+21
Pat Connaughton0000110-10-10-0+7
AJ Green3101001-11-10-0+12
Danilo GallinariDNP - Coach's Decision
Jaylin GallowayDNP - Coach's Decision
Thanasis AntetokounmpoDNP - Coach's Decision
Andre Jackson Jr.DNP - Coach's Decision
Ryan RollinsDNP - Coach's Decision
TyTy Washington Jr.DNP - Coach's Decision

