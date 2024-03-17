Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 17, 2024

The Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks game will be the second and final head-to-head meeting this season. It is another 2021 NBA Finals rematch between the Suns and the Bucks, with fans eager to see how it goes down. The last time they faced one another this season was on Feb. 6, 2024, when the Suns secured a 114-106 win.

Tonight, it was a thrilling first quarter in this much-anticipated matchup, finishing with a 3-point lead for the Milwaukee Bucks at 39-36. It was a team effort showing for the home team as they were playing without their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, it also marked the return of Bucks forward Khris Middleton, who last played on Feb. 6, 2024, against the Suns. In that game, he logged eight minutes of action as he suffered a left ankle sprain. He scored 6 points on 2-of-3 shooting during that game.

He looked good in his limited showing so far tonight, as the shooting touch remains intact.

Heading into the second quarter, it was an incredible showing for Bucks forward Bobby Portis, as the Phoenix Suns had no answer for him. From shotmaking to cleaning the rebounding glass, Portis' offensive production coming off the bench did more than enough to catapult a strong close in the first half for the Bucks.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks game player stats and box scores

Phoenix Suns game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 8 3 2 1 0 1 3-6 0-2 2-2 -22 Jusuf Nurkic 6 6 6 0 0 1 2-3 0-0 2-2 -18 Bradley Beal 9 2 1 0 1 0 3-6 0-1 3-4 -16 Grayson Allen 12 1 4 0 0 1 3-6 3-5 3-3 -13 Devin Booker 15 3 4 0 0 2 7-11 0-2 1-2 -13 Royce O'Neale 2 3 3 0 0 0 1-5 0-3 0-0 -13 Drew Eubanks 4 1 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 -2 Bol Bol 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -2 Eric Gordon 2 1 0 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 -11 Thaddeus Young DNP - Coach's Decision Ish Wainright DNP - Coach's Decision David Roddy DNP - Coach's Decision Nassir Little DNP - Coach's Decision Udoka Azubuike DNP - Coach's Decision

Milwaukee Bucks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jae Crowder 10 1 0 3 0 0 4-6 2-3 0-0 +17 Khris Middleton 8 1 4 0 0 1 3-5 2-2 0-0 +1 Brook Lopez 10 3 1 0 1 0 4-6 2-4 0-0 +5 Damian Lillard 14 2 12 0 0 1 5-10 2-4 2-2 +20 Malik Beasley 9 1 2 0 0 0 3-5 3-5 0-0 +10 Bobby Portis 25 6 1 2 0 0 10-13 5-5 0-0 +17 Patrick Beverley 3 1 3 1 0 0 1-5 1-2 0-0 +21 Pat Connaughton 0 0 0 0 1 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 +7 AJ Green 3 1 0 1 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 +12 Danilo Gallinari DNP - Coach's Decision Jaylin Galloway DNP - Coach's Decision Thanasis Antetokounmpo DNP - Coach's Decision Andre Jackson Jr. DNP - Coach's Decision Ryan Rollins DNP - Coach's Decision TyTy Washington Jr. DNP - Coach's Decision