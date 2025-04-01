Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 1 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns meet on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum in a repeat of the 2021 NBA finals. Both teams will be desperate for wins as they aim to secure their postseason spots.

Ad

The Bucks (40-34) are experiencing a late-season slump, with Doc Rivers's team dropping four straight games over the last week. The poor run sees Milwaukee move down to sixth in the standings, so the Bucks need a few more wins to ensure they avoid the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, it has been a turbulent year for a Suns team that came into the season with high expectations. The All-Star trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal haven't had the connection the organization had hoped for. Phoenix is 11th in the West with a 35-40 record and needs to string some wins together to break into the play-in spots.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dun (Photo Credit: Imagn)

After three straight losses, the Phoenix Suns are at risk of missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Coach Mike Budenholzer, who's in his first season with the organization, will be eager for a win and is expected to put out a strong lineup.

Ad

Unfortunately for Budenholzer, he will be without two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant for this vital clash. The forward left the game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday after spraining his ankle and is expected to be out for at least a week. Bradley Beal, who's dealing with a hamstring issue, is listed as questionable.

Devin Booker leads the Suns roster with 69 starts this year.

The Suns will likely come out with a starting five of Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn and Nick Richards.

Ad

Phoenix Suns depth chart

G Devin Booker Tyus Jones TyTy Washington Jr. Monte Morris G Bradley Beal (Q) Collin Gillespie Grayson Allen Damion Lee F Ryan Dunn Cody Martin F Kevin Durant (O) Royce O'Neale C Nick Richards Oso Ighodaro Mason Plumlee Bol Bol

Ad

Injuries and trades have forced Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers to adjust his starting five during the season. Center Brook Lopez leads the roster with 73 starts, followed by forward Taurean Prince (66). The addition of Kyle Kuzma before the trade deadline has seen him slide into the starting rotation as well.

The Bucks are dealing with several injury issues. The most notable omission is Damian Lillard who has been sidelined indefinitely with a right calf issue. Bobby Portis and Jericho Sims are also out with injuries, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and AJ Green are day-to-day.

Ad

Expect the Bucks to come out with a starting group of Ryan Rollins, Taureen Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Milwaukee Bucks depth chart

G Damian Lillard (O) Ryan Rollins Kevin Porter Jr. Jamaree Bouyea G Taureen Prince AJ Green (DTD) Gary Trent Jr. F Kyle Kuzma Pat Connaughton F Giannis Antetokounmpo (DTD) Bobby Portis (O) Tyler Smith Chris Livingston C Brook Lopez Pete Nance Jericho Sims (O)

Ad

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks players to watch

With Kevin Durant set to miss out, Devin Booker will be called on to play a bigger role for the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The talented shooter is considered one of the league's most lethal scorers and is capable of swinging the momentum of a game.

This season, Booker is averaging 25.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 0.9 steals per game. Meanwhile, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting together another incredible season to add to his already impressive resume.

Giannis leads the Milwaukee Bucks roster in points (30.2) and rebounds (11.9) and ranks second in blocks (1.2). The Greek forward/center ranks second in the NBA in points, behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and sixth in rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback