  • Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks player stats and box score (April 6) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Apr 07, 2025 00:23 GMT
New York Knicks v Phoenix Suns - Source: Getty
New York Knicks v Phoenix Suns - Source: Getty

The Phoenix Suns are taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night. While the Suns (35-42) are currently outside the play-in scenario in the Western Conference, the Knicks (49-28) are looking to build momentum as they head into the playoffs.

One major development for the Knicks in this home game is the return of star guard Jalen Brunson, who has missed a total of 14 games since spraining his ankle in a loss to the LA Lakers on March 6. Getting Brunson back in rhythm will be a top priority for the Knicks, who are currently in the no. 3 spot in the East.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score

Suns

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Bradley Beal002220013:020-50-10-0-11
Ryan Dunn445102215:382-40-20-00
Royce O'Neale222001211:061-50-40-0-7
Nick Richards20000038:321-10-00-0-8
Devin Booker2011103320:339-161-41-10
Tyus Jones31110008:281-21-20-0-9
Collin Gillespie021300010:520-30-10-00
Oso Ighodaro233000115:281-10-00-0-2
Grayson Allen1031000112:543-110-54-4-3
Cody Martin0 0 000003:270-10-00-0-10
Knicks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
OG Anunoby932002218:424-71-30-0+4
Josh Hart255002016:470-20-12-2+2
Karl-Anthony Towns1580010218:166-90-23-4+13
Jalen Brunson503003015:061-30-03-4-2
Mikal Bridges1240002018:525-82-20-0+3
Mitchell Robinson00100126:520-10-00-0-5
Landry Shamet21000007:131-10-00-0+8
Miles McBride80 110009:183-52-30-0+15
Cameron Payne0 1600008:540-00-00-0+12
Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

