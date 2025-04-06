Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks player stats and box score (April 6) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns are taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night. While the Suns (35-42) are currently outside the play-in scenario in the Western Conference, the Knicks (49-28) are looking to build momentum as they head into the playoffs.

One major development for the Knicks in this home game is the return of star guard Jalen Brunson, who has missed a total of 14 games since spraining his ankle in a loss to the LA Lakers on March 6. Getting Brunson back in rhythm will be a top priority for the Knicks, who are currently in the no. 3 spot in the East.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score

Suns

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Bradley Beal 0 0 2 2 2 0 0 13:02 0-5 0-1 0-0 -11 Ryan Dunn 4 4 5 1 0 2 2 15:38 2-4 0-2 0-0 0 Royce O'Neale 2 2 2 0 0 1 2 11:06 1-5 0-4 0-0 -7 Nick Richards 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 8:32 1-1 0-0 0-0 -8 Devin Booker 20 1 1 1 0 3 3 20:33 9-16 1-4 1-1 0 Tyus Jones 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 8:28 1-2 1-2 0-0 -9 Collin Gillespie 0 2 1 3 0 0 0 10:52 0-3 0-1 0-0 0 Oso Ighodaro 2 3 3 0 0 0 1 15:28 1-1 0-0 0-0 -2 Grayson Allen 10 3 1 0 0 0 1 12:54 3-11 0-5 4-4 -3 Cody Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3:27 0-1 0-0 0-0 -10

Knicks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- OG Anunoby 9 3 2 0 0 2 2 18:42 4-7 1-3 0-0 +4 Josh Hart 2 5 5 0 0 2 0 16:47 0-2 0-1 2-2 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns 15 8 0 0 1 0 2 18:16 6-9 0-2 3-4 +13 Jalen Brunson 5 0 3 0 0 3 0 15:06 1-3 0-0 3-4 -2 Mikal Bridges 12 4 0 0 0 2 0 18:52 5-8 2-2 0-0 +3 Mitchell Robinson 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 6:52 0-1 0-0 0-0 -5 Landry Shamet 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 7:13 1-1 0-0 0-0 +8 Miles McBride 8 0 1 1 0 0 0 9:18 3-5 2-3 0-0 +15 Cameron Payne 0 1 6 0 0 0 0 8:54 0-0 0-0 0-0 +12

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More