  • Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 29, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 30, 2024 03:01 GMT
Phoenix Suns v Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box scores for March 29

The Phoenix Suns hoped to win its first game this season against the OKC Thunder when they visited their opponents' home court. Phoenix hasn't beaten its opponents in two tries but looked to end the slump during their next encounter. The Suns' Big Three were cleared to play so their chances of breaking through looked great.

OKC started the game without Shai-Gilgeous Alexander who has been dealing with a quadriceps injury. Without their best player, they leaned on their defense to keep the Suns in check. The first quarter ended 34-32 for the home team.

The second half was when the injury-hampered hosts surged to a big lead. Behind Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey, the Thunder won the period 36-27 to carry a 70-59 lead heading into the halftime break.

The third quarter was more of the same story between the Phoenix Suns and OKC Thunder. Defense was again the biggest difference between the two teams. Oklahoma's crisp rotations and aggressive point of attack on that end kept Phoenix at bay.

OKC pushed its lead to 101-80 after three quarters of action.

The fourth period turned out to be the OKC Thunder's parade to the finish line against the Phoenix Suns. Josh Giddey impressed in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's role in the offense. The Australian picked his spots to punish the Suns' defense with his scoring and playmaking He filled up the stat sheet on Friday, finishing almost with a triple double.

Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace also gave the hosts a jolt coming off the bench with their deadly shooting. Wallace's defense was a nuisance that bothered Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. OKC emphatically defended its homecourt with a 128-103 victory.

Phoenix Suns game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kevin Durant266111310-174-72-3-15
Jusuf Nurkic5330122-40-01-2-22
Bradley Beal15321116-133-50-0-18
Grayson Allen13951026-161-90-0-14
Devin Booker14350034-90-26-7-17
Royce O'Neale5231002-51-30-0-16
Drew Eubanks0400210-00-00-0-7
David Roddy2310001-30-10-0+1
Josh Okogie5210111-21-22-2-1
Nasir Little7110003-41-20-0+1
Bol Bol0110000-00-00-0-6
Eric Gordon6222012-101-81-1-12
Isaiah Thomas5 0 10002-41-20-0+1
Thaddeus YoungDNP- --------
Udoka AzubuikeDNP- --------

OKC Thunder game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Chet Holmgren20620116-100-08-8+16
Jalen Williams16432126-120-14-4+7
Aaron Wiggins15421016-83-40-0+16
Josh Giddey237901310-151-32-2+22
Lu Dort11133014-83-60-0+7
Jaylin Williams3360301-11-10-0+7
Gordon Hayward4120002-50-10-0+6
Kenrich Williams6410003-70-20-0+12
Bismack Biyombo0000000-00-00-0-3
Mike Muscala0 1 11000-10-10-0+2
Isaiah Joe143 10015-114-70-0+10
Cason Wallace164 30116-94-40-0+23

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker 3-pointers tonight

KD was prolific from long range, hitting all but two of his six attempts. Beal and Booker combined to hit 3-for-7 from the same distance.

"Book" and "Big Panda" tallied 3-for-9 from deep to finish the game. KD ended up with a 4-for-7 clip from rainbow distance.

Edited by Michael Macasero
