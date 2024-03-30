Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 29, 2024

The Phoenix Suns hoped to win its first game this season against the OKC Thunder when they visited their opponents' home court. Phoenix hasn't beaten its opponents in two tries but looked to end the slump during their next encounter. The Suns' Big Three were cleared to play so their chances of breaking through looked great.

OKC started the game without Shai-Gilgeous Alexander who has been dealing with a quadriceps injury. Without their best player, they leaned on their defense to keep the Suns in check. The first quarter ended 34-32 for the home team.

The second half was when the injury-hampered hosts surged to a big lead. Behind Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey, the Thunder won the period 36-27 to carry a 70-59 lead heading into the halftime break.

The third quarter was more of the same story between the Phoenix Suns and OKC Thunder. Defense was again the biggest difference between the two teams. Oklahoma's crisp rotations and aggressive point of attack on that end kept Phoenix at bay.

OKC pushed its lead to 101-80 after three quarters of action.

The fourth period turned out to be the OKC Thunder's parade to the finish line against the Phoenix Suns. Josh Giddey impressed in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's role in the offense. The Australian picked his spots to punish the Suns' defense with his scoring and playmaking He filled up the stat sheet on Friday, finishing almost with a triple double.

Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace also gave the hosts a jolt coming off the bench with their deadly shooting. Wallace's defense was a nuisance that bothered Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. OKC emphatically defended its homecourt with a 128-103 victory.

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box scores

Phoenix Suns game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 26 6 1 1 1 3 10-17 4-7 2-3 -15 Jusuf Nurkic 5 3 3 0 1 2 2-4 0-0 1-2 -22 Bradley Beal 15 3 2 1 1 1 6-13 3-5 0-0 -18 Grayson Allen 13 9 5 1 0 2 6-16 1-9 0-0 -14 Devin Booker 14 3 5 0 0 3 4-9 0-2 6-7 -17 Royce O'Neale 5 2 3 1 0 0 2-5 1-3 0-0 -16 Drew Eubanks 0 4 0 0 2 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7 David Roddy 2 3 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 +1 Josh Okogie 5 2 1 0 1 1 1-2 1-2 2-2 -1 Nasir Little 7 1 1 0 0 0 3-4 1-2 0-0 +1 Bol Bol 0 1 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Eric Gordon 6 2 2 2 0 1 2-10 1-8 1-1 -12 Isaiah Thomas 5 0 1 0 0 0 2-4 1-2 0-0 +1 Thaddeus Young DNP - - - - - - - - - Udoka Azubuike DNP - - - - - - - - -

OKC Thunder game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 20 6 2 0 1 1 6-10 0-0 8-8 +16 Jalen Williams 16 4 3 2 1 2 6-12 0-1 4-4 +7 Aaron Wiggins 15 4 2 1 0 1 6-8 3-4 0-0 +16 Josh Giddey 23 7 9 0 1 3 10-15 1-3 2-2 +22 Lu Dort 11 1 3 3 0 1 4-8 3-6 0-0 +7 Jaylin Williams 3 3 6 0 3 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 +7 Gordon Hayward 4 1 2 0 0 0 2-5 0-1 0-0 +6 Kenrich Williams 6 4 1 0 0 0 3-7 0-2 0-0 +12 Bismack Biyombo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Mike Muscala 0 1 1 1 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 +2 Isaiah Joe 14 3 1 0 0 1 5-11 4-7 0-0 +10 Cason Wallace 16 4 3 0 1 1 6-9 4-4 0-0 +23

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker 3-pointers tonight

