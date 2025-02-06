The Phoenix Suns arrived at the Paycom Center on Wednesday night to take on the OKC Thunder as part of an 11-game NBA schedule. The Suns were looking to snap a two-game skid, while the Thunder were trying to extend their winning streak to three.

Coach Mike Budenholzer was without Kevin Durant due to an ankle injury though there are rumors surrounding his future in Phoenix. The Suns' starting five featured Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and Nick Richards.

Meanwhile, coach Mark Daigneault used his regular starting five of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein. They are still without Chet Holmgnre, who is still recovering from a hip fracture.

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score

Suns

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Royce O'Neale 15 4 1 0 0 1 1 17 5-6 5-6 0-0 7 Nick Richards 4 6 0 0 0 1 1 12 2-2 0-0 0-0 12 Tyus Jones 10 0 2 0 0 1 1 18 4-7 2-4 0-0 5 Grayson Allen 6 1 3 0 0 1 0 18 2-6 2-5 0-0 8 Devin Booker 11 1 3 0 0 3 0 19 3-6 0-3 5-7 -11 Ryan Dunn 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 7 1-3 0-2 0-0 -7 Mason Plumlee 0 4 2 1 0 2 0 12 0-0 0-0 0-0 -10 Bradley Beal 15 3 4 0 0 0 1 17 6-8 1-2 2-2 6 Jalen Bridges DNP Jusuf Nurkic DNP Bol Bol DNP Oso Ighodaro DNP Monte Morris DNP Damion Lee DNP Collin Gillespie DNP

Thunder

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jalen Williams 6 3 1 1 0 0 0 14 3-7 0-1 0-0 -7 Isaiah Hartenstein 4 1 2 1 0 0 1 14 2-5 0-0 0-0 -7 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 28 5 3 1 0 0 1 19 9-16 2-3 8-8 11 Aaron Wiggins 6 2 0 0 0 0 2 13 3-5 0-1 0-0 0 Luguentz Dort 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 14 1-4 0-3 0-0 4 Jaylin Williams 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 10 0-4 0-4 0-0 5 Ousmane Dieng 5 0 0 0 0 1 1 5 2-3 1-1 0-0 2 Kenrich Williams 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 -16 Alex Caruso 2 1 0 1 0 1 1 10 1-3 0-2 0-0 -6 Isaiah Joe 8 3 1 1 0 0 1 14 3-6 2-5 0-0 4 Adam Flagler DNP Dillon Jones DNP Alex Ducas DNP

