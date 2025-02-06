  • home icon
Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 5 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 06, 2025 03:54 GMT
Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 5. (Photo: GETTY)
Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 5. (Photo: GETTY)

The Phoenix Suns arrived at the Paycom Center on Wednesday night to take on the OKC Thunder as part of an 11-game NBA schedule. The Suns were looking to snap a two-game skid, while the Thunder were trying to extend their winning streak to three.

Coach Mike Budenholzer was without Kevin Durant due to an ankle injury though there are rumors surrounding his future in Phoenix. The Suns' starting five featured Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and Nick Richards.

Meanwhile, coach Mark Daigneault used his regular starting five of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein. They are still without Chet Holmgnre, who is still recovering from a hip fracture.

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score

Suns

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Royce O'Neale15410011175-65-60-07
Nick Richards4600011122-20-00-012
Tyus Jones10020011184-72-40-05
Grayson Allen6130010182-62-50-08
Devin Booker11130030193-60-35-7-11
Ryan Dunn240000071-30-20-0-7
Mason Plumlee0421020120-00-00-0-10
Bradley Beal15340001176-81-22-26
Jalen BridgesDNP
Jusuf NurkicDNP
Bol BolDNP
Oso IghodaroDNP
Monte MorrisDNP
Damion LeeDNP
Collin GillespieDNP

Thunder

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jalen Williams6311000143-70-10-0-7
Isaiah Hartenstein4121001142-50-00-0-7
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander28531001199-162-38-811
Aaron Wiggins6200002133-50-10-00
Luguentz Dort2011000141-40-30-04
Jaylin Williams0310000100-40-40-05
Ousmane Dieng500001152-31-10-02
Kenrich Williams020100080-00-00-0-16
Alex Caruso2101011101-30-20-0-6
Isaiah Joe8311001143-62-50-04
Adam FlaglerDNP
Dillon JonesDNP
Alex DucasDNP

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

