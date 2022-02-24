Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - February 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will lock horns with the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center on Thursday.

The Suns were the team that prevailed in both the previous encounters between the two teams this season. They are in blistering form and will be hoping to keep that going post the All-Star break.

Their last game before the All-Star weekend was against the Houston Rockets, which ended in a close win for the Suns. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton combined to score 47 points to lead the way from the front. Dennis Schroder, Eric Gordon and Jae'Sean Tate put up good performances for the Rockets, but the Suns were too strong and hung onto the end to take the win by a 124-121 scoreline.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, on the other hand, went into the break after a defeat to the San Antonio Spurs. Keldon Johnson scored 22 points, while Jakob Poeltl added 20 to lead the way from the front. Josh Giddey put up a stunning 17 point triple-double for the Thunder, but his effort was not enough to turn things around in favor of the team as the Spurs grabbed a 114-106 win on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, February 24, 9:00 PM ET [Friday, February 25, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have been the best team in the NBA this season. They sit in the top spot in the West with a 48-10 record. Many have picked them as favorites, but the remaining games will determine a lot for them as a team. Chris Paul recently suffered an injury and will be out of action for six to eight weeks. His absence will definitely be felt as he is one of the most important players on the Suns.

However, they still have Devin Booker who has proven to be a reliable player for them. If the Suns are to stay as the top seed, they will need him to be at his best for the remainder of the regular season games.

Phoenix Suns

Going up against a team like OKC, many would expect them to walk away with a win, but they cannot take it lightly as the Thunder have players capable of changing the game.

Key Player - Devin Booker

With Chris Paul out, the responsibility of leading the Suns automatically falls on the shoulders of Devin Booker. He has been brilliant this season, averaging 25.5 PPG on 44.6% shooting from the field. Coming after the All-Star break, Booker will be energized and will be gunning to perform for the Suns. This game against the Thunder is a great chance for him to have a big night and get going from thereon.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Aaron Holiday, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are placed fourteenth in the West with an 18-40 record. They will most certainly not make it to the playoffs and will play the rest of the campaign for pride. Players like Josh Giddey and Lu Dort have done some great work, but the lack of firepower and experience has hurt them this term.

However, OKC are a team to watch out for as they have a ton of talented youngsters and a lot of assets that could make them a force in the West. Going into this game, they will be looking to put on a strong challenge for the Suns and get to their nineteenth win of the season.

Key Player - Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey has been one of the best rookies to come out of the 2021 draft. He already has four triple-doubles to his name and is looking to be a great player. Giddey is averaging 12.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG and 6.4 APG in 53 appearances. He will be looking to make a push for the Rookie of the Year trophy. However, with competition from the likes of Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham, Giddey will have to put up some really big performances if he has to get there.

OKC THUNDER



He joins Oscar Robertson as the only rookies in NBA history to record three-straight triple-doubles.

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G - Josh Giddey, F - Aaron Wiggins, F - Darius Bazley, C - Isaiah Roby

Suns vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are definitely the favorites to come out with a win in this game. However, the Suns cannot take things lightly as the Thunder are capable of producing an upset on their day.

Where to watch the Suns vs Thunder game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The Suns vs Thunder game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

