Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 25, 2024

The Phoenix Suns are up against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. While the Suns are expected to win the matchup, the Spurs' chances of winning decreased due to Victor Wembanyama being out of the lineup. Wembanyama previously suffered from a left ankle injury in their last game against Phoenix on Saturday.
However, San Antonio showed resilience and ended the first quarter with a 29-22 lead. Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell took care of business in the opening period. Sochan and Vassell put up nine points each to help secure the first-quarter lead.
Devin Booker scored 11 points in the opening quarter. However, no one on the team was able to match his pace on offense.
But come the second quarter, Kevin Durant helped Booker, providing an all-around performance with a total of nine points, six assists and five rebounds in the first half. Booker then pushed his total points to 18 and came up with a 50-47 lead for the Suns.
Despite losing their lead by the end of the second quarter, the Spurs have done well to hold on without Victor Wembanyama by their side.