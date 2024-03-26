Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 25, 2024

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Mar 26, 2024 01:24 GMT
Phoenix Suns v San Antonio Spurs
Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Game Box Score

The Phoenix Suns are up against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. While the Suns are expected to win the matchup, the Spurs' chances of winning decreased due to Victor Wembanyama being out of the lineup. Wembanyama previously suffered from a left ankle injury in their last game against Phoenix on Saturday.

However, San Antonio showed resilience and ended the first quarter with a 29-22 lead. Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell took care of business in the opening period. Sochan and Vassell put up nine points each to help secure the first-quarter lead.

Devin Booker scored 11 points in the opening quarter. However, no one on the team was able to match his pace on offense.

But come the second quarter, Kevin Durant helped Booker, providing an all-around performance with a total of nine points, six assists and five rebounds in the first half. Booker then pushed his total points to 18 and came up with a 50-47 lead for the Suns.

Despite losing their lead by the end of the second quarter, the Spurs have done well to hold on without Victor Wembanyama by their side.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Game Player Stats and Box Scores

Phoenix Suns game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-FGFT
Grayson Allen110000-30-21-2
Kevin Durant956004-51-1-
Jusuf Nurkic674023-8--
Bradley Beal712103-41-2-
Devin Booker1830007-141-43-5
Eric Gordon000000-10-1-
Royce O'Neale931004-51-2-
Drew Eubanks04100---
Bol Bol01000---
Nassir LittleDNP-------
Josh OkogieDNP-------
David RoddyDNP- ------
Isaiah ThomasDNP- ------
Thaddeus YoungDNP- ------

San Antonio Spurs game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-FGFT
Julian Champagnie400001-30-12-2
Jeremy Sochan1190015-100-41-1
Zach Collins902104-70-21-1
Devin Vassell1133005-101-4-
Tre Jones224101-4--
Keldon Johnson421002-3--
Blake Wesley300001-41-1-
Dominick Barlow02000---
Cedi Osman310001-21-2-
Malaki Branham000000-40-2-
Devonte GrahamDNP- ------
Sandro MamukelashviliDNP- ------

