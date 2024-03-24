Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 23)

The Phoenix Suns faced the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, marking their third head-to-head this season, with the Suns looking to avoid a season series sweep and improve their standing amid a late playoff push.

Phoenix came into Frost Bank Center with a two-game winning streak and a virtual tie with the Dallas Mavericks for sixth place in the Western Conference standings, with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

It's worth noting that in the event of a tie, Phoenix would fall behind Dallas due to tiebreaker rules. Additionally, Phoenix faces a challenging path ahead, as they are slated to confront ten consecutive playoff-bound teams following their matchups in San Antonio.

The Suns took a commanding lead in the opening half of the game, with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker leading the charge with double-digit points while Victor Wembanyama tried to keep the Spurs in the game, avoiding an early blowout with 11 points of his own.

Top 5 highlights and viral moments from Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs

#5 Drew Eubanks throws down the hammer

The Suns demonstrated their offensive prowess against the Spurs, capitalizing on San Antonio's struggles to defend against the pick-and-roll play.

Exploiting this weakness, the Suns persistently executed the pick-and-roll, resulting in Drew Eubanks gaining access to the paint. With Eric Gordon attracting the attention of two defenders, he adeptly located Eubanks in a prime position within the paint, allowing Eubanks to elevate and dunk over two defenders who attempted to rotate in to contest the shot.

#4 Devin Booker's hesi-move sends John Collins flying by

Among Devin Booker's standout performances during the game, one particularly noteworthy play unfolded when he received a handoff from Jusuf Nurkic.

This maneuver enabled Booker to force a defensive switch, leading John Collins to be his new matchup near the basket. In a display of basketball IQ, Booker made a strategic decision to execute a hesitation pull-up move.

This shrewd move induced Collins to shift his defensive stance, creating an opening for Booker to swiftly drive past him towards the basket.

#3 Tre Jones beats the buzzer

With just three seconds remaining before the conclusion of the first half, Tre received the inbound pass and swiftly advanced towards the rim.

Despite facing defensive pressure from three Suns players, including Kevin Durant, Tre managed to evade their attempts and successfully executed a floater, securing two crucial points right at the buzzer.

#2 Victor Wembayana catches the alley-oop

Devin Vasell showcased his standout play, positioning himself effectively for a potential 3-pointer.

Despite having the opportunity to take the shot, Vasell made a calculated decision to pass the ball to the cutting Victor Wembanyama instead.

This decision caught the Suns' defense off guard, as Wembanyama received the pass at its apex and delivered an emphatic dunk, leaving the Suns' defense frozen in their tracks.

#1 Kevin Durant and Devin Booker attempt the same dunk

Jusuf Nurkic initiated a drive from the right corner, drawing the attention of two defenders who moved to pick him up.

Seizing this momentary lapse in defensive focus, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker swiftly cut towards the basket. Nurkic recognized the opportunity and executed a well-timed alley-oop pass.

Durant was the first to reach the lob and finished the play with a dunk, even with Booker contesting him closely.

The Phoenix Suns avoided a season series sweep and won the game with a final score of 131-106.