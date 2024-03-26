Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral Moments (March 25)

The Phoenix Suns faced off against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The Suns were favored to emerge victorious in the game, and the Spurs' prospects had taken a hit with Victor Wembanyama sidelined from the lineup.

Wembanyama's absence was attributed to a left ankle injury sustained during their recent match against Phoenix on Saturday. Despite expectations, San Antonio displayed resilience, securing a 29-22 lead by the end of the first quarter. Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell played pivotal roles in this early momentum, each contributing nine points to ensure the Spurs' advantage in the opening period.

Devin Booker led the Suns' offensive charge in the opening quarter, tallying 11 points and managed to keep up with his scoring pace.

In the second quarter, Kevin Durant stepped up to support Devin Booker, delivering an impressive all-around performance with nine points, five rebounds and six assists in the first half. With Booker's scoring prowess, he boosted his total points to 18, propelling the Suns to a narrow 50-47 lead.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs top 5 highlights and viral moments

#5 Phoenix Suns with impeccable ball movement

Bradley Beal executed a chase-down block on Vassell, while Booker skillfully kept the ball in bounds. The Suns then orchestrated their offense seamlessly, with all five players touching and passing the ball without a single dribble, ultimately setting up Kevin Durant for an open 3-pointer.

#4 Grayson Allen with the alley-oop to Kevin Durant

During the fast break, Grayson Allen capitalized on a 2-on-1 advantage, while Vassell patiently waited for the opportunity to draw a charge possibly.

Allen cleverly executed an alley-oop pass, enabling Kevin Durant to finish with a thunderous one-handed slam.

#3 Zach Collins dunk sends Spurs team and crowd in frenzy

Amid the Spurs' momentum surge to claim the lead against the Suns, Zach Collins received a pass while charging full steam ahead into the paint, encountering no defensive resistance.

With remarkable athleticism, he elevated for a powerful two-handed slam over both Kevin Durant and Bol Bol. Notably, Keldon Johnson's excitement was palpable as the Suns called a timeout.

#2 Devin Vassell steals Kevin Durant's cookies

In a rare NBA highlight, Vassell managed to steal the ball during Kevin Durant's isolation play, a feat not often seen against the skilled player.

Vassell then punctuated the play with a fastbreak one-handed slam, leaving both Allen and KD trailing behind, unable to contest the shot.

#1 Jeremy Sochan seals the game

Jeremy Sochan emerged as the MVP of Monday night's game, sealing the victory with a clutch 3-pointer from the right wing, marking the biggest shot of the evening. His remarkable performance included 26 points and 18 rebounds, ultimately contributing to the team's 104-102 win.

