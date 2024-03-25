Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports for March 25 | 2023-24 NBA season

The San Antonio Spurs host the Phoenix Suns on Monday. This will be the fourth meeting between the two Western Conference teams this season, with San Antonio leading the season series 2-1. They last met Saturday, a game that Phoenix won 131-106.

Devin Booker had 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, while Kevin Durant had 25 points, four rebounds and four assists. Victor Wembanyama had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists for San Antonio. The Spurs lead the all-time series 101-88.

The Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs game is scheduled for Monday, March 25, at Frost Bank Center. The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports SW-SA and Arizona’s Family 3TV/Arizona’s Family Sports. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs injury reports

The Suns have been hampered by constant injuries this season. When the team traded for Bradley Beal in the offseason, the expectation was to form a Big Three that would make it one of the best teams in the West. However, consistent injuries to Booker and Beal meant Suns fans had to wait a long time to see the team at full strength.

Devin Booker has played 57 games this season, while Bradley Beal has featured in just 42 games. The trio is, however, fit now, and Phoenix is ascending at the right time.

The San Antonio Spurs have been relatively healthy but the lack of experience have left them wanting better results, especially with the growth that Wemby needs to become a superstar in the league.

Phoenix Suns injury report for March 25, 2024

The Phoenix Suns’ injury report has just Damion Lee, who is out with a knee injury. Lee hasn’t played a single game this season.

Player Status Injury Damion Lee Out Knee

San Antonio Spurs injury report for March 25, 2024

Charles Bassey is out for the rest of the season after tearing his left ACL. Victor Wembanyama is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain.

Player Status Injury Victor Wembanyama Questionable Left ankle sprain Charles Bassey Out ACL tear

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

The French phenom is listed as questionable ahead of Monday’s game. He played just 21 minutes on Saturday. Wembanyama is dealing with a left ankle issue. He had previously sprained his right ankle during a game against the Houston Rockets.

The 2023 No. 1 draft pick has played in 63 games so far in his rookie season. He averages 20.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 3.4 blocks and 1.3 steals. Wembanyama is the favorite for the Rookie of the Year award. He is also a top-three candidate for Defensive Player of the Year award.