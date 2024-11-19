Photo: Former Lakers guard's ex Iggy Azalea poses courtside with custom Pistons 313 jersey as Detroit hosts Bulls

Australian rapper and songwriter Iggy Azalea was a special guest of the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Azalea received a special custom Piston jersey courtside during Detroit's game against the Chicago Bulls.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Pistons shared a video and image of Azalea with her custom 313 jersey. The number signifies Detroit's area code although the rapper has no known connection to the city.

"@IGGYAZALEA in the 313 🤩," the account tweeted.

However, the Detroit Pistons failed to get the win. Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bulls to a 122-112 victory. Zach LaVine put up 25 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Coby White added 25 points, four rebounds and four assists.

On the other hand, five Pistons players scored in double figures, but it wasn't enough to earn their eighth win of the season. Cade Cunningham had 26 points, six rebounds and 10 assists, while Malik Beasley scored 21 points off the bench. Jalen Duren added a monster double-double of 15 points and 22 rebounds.

Azalea dated former LA Lakers guard Nick Young in the mid-2010s. She was also present at Madison Square Garden last year to watch the New York Knicks, with a clip of her hugging and talking to star guard Jalen Brunson postgame going viral.

Iggy Azalea previously dated Nick Young from 2013 to 2016

Iggy Azalea previously dated Nick Young from 2013 to 2016. (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the biggest power couples in the NBA in the early 2010s was Nick Young and Iggy Azalea. Young was playing for the LA Lakers and Azalea was at the peak of her popularity. The couple began dating in 2013 and even got engaged two years later.

However, the couple broke up in June 2016 after a video of Young confessing he cheated on Azalea was leaked online. The culprit was Young's then-teammate D'Angelo Russell, who was labeled untrustworthy inside a locker room.

Speaking on a recent episode of "Gil's Arena" podcast, Young discussed the incident and revealed why he didn't fight Russell for leaking the video.

"Mitch Kupchak and them told me, ‘'Don't come to the arena. Don't come to practice. None of that. If you do anything, we gonna take your money and all that,'" Young said, according to Ahn Fire Digital. "And then when I got there, it was security there. … So, I couldn't get a chance to. And by the time, once I seen him the next season, it was, the sh*t had died down then."

The LA Lakers traded D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets a year after the incident, with then-director of basketball operations Magic Johnson revealing that it played a part in the decision to let him go.

