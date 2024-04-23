PHOTO: Luka Doncic shares adorable pic of his baby daughter Gabriela watching him on at Mavs-Clippers Game 1

Luka Doncic’s daughter Gabriela is rarely far away from him every time the Dallas Mavericks superstar takes the court. In Dallas, she sometimes attends home games with her mother and Doncic’s partner Anamaria Goltes. When the baby can’t go to the arena, Doncic’s Jordans usually have her name written on the midsoles.

On Sunday, Doncic’s kid was in Los Angeles to watch her daddy play against the LA Clippers. Although she has reportedly traveled before, this one was a first for her - a playoff game away from the comforts of home.

Unsurprisingly, the basketball star documented the special event by sharing a photo on Instagram (via Noah Weber):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic’s girlfriend likely held her as she took in the scene below her.

She didn’t understand yet what she was looking at and didn’t know where she was. But, when the time comes, she will likely appreciate everything about the day despite the Mavericks’ lopsided loss.

Gabriela was born in early December, but “Luka Legend” did not give an official date of birth. He was, however, ruled out of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 1 for personal reasons. That might be when the baby was born.

Luka Doncic exudes a goofy and fun-loving vibe around his teammates. But, when reporters ask him about his daughter, his eyes never fail to light up. He likely couldn’t see her at Crypto.com Arena during the game but he knew she was there for him.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks could tie the series with Gabriela watching

With Gabriela somewhere among the luxury suites at Crypto.com Arena, Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks had a lethargic start.

They went down 34-22 in the first quarter and labored to put up just eight points in the second. The Mavs went down early and couldn’t crawl out of the hole the rest of the way.

Doncic said after the game that they prepared for LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard to suit up despite the forward’s iffy status. The visitors jumped on them knowing fully well they would be playing without “The Claw.” The Slovenian maestro vowed to be better prepared for Game 2.

Expand Tweet

If Luka Doncic’s daughter is still in Los Angeles, her mom will likely bring her along again for Game 2. If the Mavericks can make the necessary adjustments, perhaps they tie the series with her watching from the stands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback