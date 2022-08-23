Photos: Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey seen working out with 9x All-Star in the offseason

Detroit Pistons' rookie Jaden Ivey recently worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook.

It's good to see younger players learn from successful players. We've seen multiple instances of young players working out with veteran superstars this offseason. One example is the recent workout that Dejounte Murray had with LeBron James after Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am game.

Even amid trade rumors, Westbrook has opened the doors for players who want to learn from him. A few weeks ago, Westbrook worked out with the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, a player rumored to be traded for him.

Based on the video, neither player let this offseason's trade talks bother them.

Jaden Ivey will be a huge part of the resurgence of Detroit basketball

Since the 2009-10 season, the Detroit Pistons have only made it to the playoffs twice, during the 2015-16 and 2018-19 seasons. Both appearances resulted in first-round sweeps.

Now, the Pistons look like they're in a great direction. Detroit has several young, talented players. Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and Saddiq Bey are all promising young stars.

However, they won't experience success immediately. Detroit likely has 2-3 years of development of their young core before they can become contenders.

This offseason, they traded away their All-Star Jerami Grant to the Portland Trailblazers in exchange for the 36th pick of this year's draft and three future picks. It looks like a good deal as the Pistons are looking to develop all their young players. Through multiple trades, the Pistons turned that trade into drafting Jalen Duren.

Ivey could provide an offensive boost for the backcourt. At six-foot-four, Ivey has the physical ability to play shooting guard. With Cunningham running point, the two players produce for the Pistons.

Detroit won't win many games this upcoming season, so it'll be an entire year of experimenting for the two young guards. Cunningham has more experience running the offense for Detroit, but he's also a capable scorer.

The Detroit Pistons will be a fun team to watch this year with Ivey's love for the city and the game.

